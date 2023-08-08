Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Money | Silja Tienaa, who works as a doctor, earns twice as much as her husband – “I nag my spouse to trust that I will live”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Money | Silja Tienaa, who works as a doctor, earns twice as much as her husband – “I nag my spouse to trust that I will live”

Juhani doesn’t think that he would be particularly upset if the money he earned was halved in the event of a divorce. It would be fair to him. Picture: Anni Mutikainen / HS

It is a matter of honor for Juhan to take care of the family’s livelihood, and that is why he pays 80 percent of the family’s common expenses. Traditional thought patterns about men taking care of the family’s finances still live in a tight spot, says the researcher.

Aina in the middle of the month John 600 euros will be credited to the account. It is the wife’s share of the family’s joint monthly expenses of 3,000 euros. Juhani pays the rest of the bills, grocery shopping, housing and other everyday expenses, i.e. around 2,400 euros per month.

#Money #Silja #Tienaa #works #doctor #earns #husband #nag #spouse #trust #live

See also  Football The Champions League will be significantly renewed: four more teams and the traditional group stage will end
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Work begins in the Cathedral of Murcia with the installation of the scaffolding

Work begins in the Cathedral of Murcia with the installation of the scaffolding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result