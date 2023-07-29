Money | Sebastian Aho made a giant contract of 78 million – this is how much he pays in taxes for it

Sebastian Aho also has to pay hefty taxes for his plush contract.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Finnish star Sebastian Ahon you won’t have to resort to red-label products from supermarkets in the next few years due to lack of money.

Aho signed a new eight-year contract on his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Its total value is 78 million dollars, which is about 70 million euros at today’s exchange rate.

After taxes and other expenses, however, a significantly smaller amount is added to the account, according to Sanoma’s calculations, around 3.5–4 million dollars per year.

The contract will not take effect until one year from now, but Aho does not have to play for free in the starting season either.

The final year of the old contract will bring him $6.025 million in earnings, $5.25 million of which has already been paid in summer signing fees.

Clearing naturally does not get the full 78 million dollars, but has to pay for it, for example, taxes and agent fees, as well as the so-called escrow compensation.

The annual salary of Aho’s new contract varies so that, depending on the year, he earns from 7.2 million to 12 million dollars per season.

Last season, Sebastian Aho scored 36+31=67 in 75 games in the regular season of the NHL in the shirt of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The average salary of the contract is 9.75 million per year, i.e. around 8.7 million euros.

If Aho’s taxes are calculated from that 9.75 million dollars, he pays 47.25 percent in taxes annually, or about 4.6 million dollars, leaving him with a good 5.1 million dollars a year after taxes.

The hometown of the Hurricanes, Raleigh, is located in the state of North Carolina, which is not among the highest taxing states in the United States. Playing in no less than 21 other teams, Aho would pay more taxes.

Taxes consist of federal and state taxes. Federal income tax of 39.06 percent and federal health insurance tax are added to the former.

That’s 1.9 percent and an additional 0.9 percent on income that goes over $200,000.

The rest of the taxes are state tax, which in North Carolina is 5.5 percent. That’s the average for US NHL clubs: in California, the percentage would be 18.4, and in Florida, for example, there is no state tax at all.

Aho would pay taxes of more than 50 percent for a similar contract in Canada.

The calculations are naturally based on the current tax level and the fact that Aho will play in Carolina for the duration of his contract.

Sebastian Aho represented Finland at the 2018 World Championships in Denmark.

The normal ones in addition to income taxes, Aho also pays so-called visitor tax to several different states.

Visitor tax sounds strange and complicated to Finns.

States feel they should also benefit from visiting artists and sports stars. For example, in 2015 the state of California made almost $260 million in visitor taxes alone.

Visitor tax is usually paid based on the number of days spent in the state and is either a tax based on the state’s income tax rate on the daily fee or a fixed amount ranging from a few thousand to ten thousand dollars per day.

In practice, the player therefore makes a separate annual tax declaration for each state in which he practices his profession.

Visitor taxes can easily result in additional taxes of hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, although some states allow them to be deducted in state-specific taxation.

Taxes in addition, the agent’s fee is deducted from Aho’s contract, which is four to six percent of the gross salary, depending on the agent. In the case of Aho, we are therefore talking about an annual expenditure of around half a million dollars.

Agent fees cannot be deducted for taxation. Past President of the United States Donald Trump gave substantial tax reductions to high income earners during his term of office, but at the same time, all taxpayers were deprived of the right to numerous tax deductions.

In the case of athletes, it affects, for example, the taxation of agent fees or personal fitness trainers.

Sebastian Aho’s new contract starts next summer and ends in 2032.

In addition The so-called escrow money, which is related to the NHL’s salary cap system, is deducted from Aho’s salary.

The salary cap, which is determined before the season, is half of the league’s total income, and the team-specific salary cap is 1/32 of that.

However, the salary cap is always based on a preliminary estimate of total income, so an escrow is needed to equalize.

A certain percentage is deducted from the players’ salary on each pay day, which is transferred to an escrow account.

Only when the accountants and auditors calculate the league’s total income at the end of the season will it become clear to the dollar what the total income has been and how much the players’ share of it is.

In this case, players can get back part of their money in the escrow account. The escrow fee was 10 percent last year, but is set to drop to 6 percent in the coming years.

During the last couple of years, the players have not received their escrow money back, because they have had a so-called corona debt to the owners.

When Korona interrupted the 2019–2020 season and the following season was played as a stub season, the players’ association and the league agreed that salaries would not be reduced, but that the players would remain “in debt” to the owners.

The “debt” is reduced with increased escrow payments and by curbing the increase in the salary cap.

According to the latest information, the players’ “debt” will be settled during the coming season, when the salary cap will also start to rise more sharply in the fall of 2024.

That is, just in time when Aho’s new contract comes into effect.