Last year, Saana Opacic’s child’s favorite gift was a game bought at a flea market. The price of the gift was four euros.

A few years ago, Saana Opacic could buy her children 50 Christmas presents. Today, he thinks carefully about his spending and is happy to tell others how to save on gift expenses.

A year ago Get Opacic the child wanted a board game similar to the one in kindergarten as a Christmas present.

The game has been discontinued decades ago, but Opacic and her husband are hardworking online hackers. In the end, the game was found used at a flea market.