Money S-bank’s card data shows that the flower trade took place exceptionally in December

In restaurants and public transport, payment collapsed in the spring. The total number of card purchases increased as the grocery trade was brisk.

S-bank data collected on the use of the cards show that the Christmas flower trade was exceptionally brisk last December. In November – December, S Bank’s Visa cards paid more than 30 per cent more in flower shops than a year earlier.

The amount of money spent on sports services, such as ski resorts, also turned to a slight increase in December after a decline that continued throughout the autumn.

According to S Bank, the interest rate restrictions in the spring collapsed the amount of money spent on tourism, restaurants and mobility. In April, 65 per cent less was paid with cards in restaurants and up to 67 per cent less in public transport than at the same time last year.

“The corona crisis affected different industries in different ways. Restrictions, for example, significantly reduced eating out and tourism. Increased time spent at home increased card purchases for grocery stores and home appliance compared to the previous year, ”says S-Bank’s Card Product Group Manager Marketta Lundell.

The total number of purchases made with S-bank’s cards in euros still increased in 2020. The food trade has reported large growth figures, as telework has increased the share of food eaten at home.

The interest rate also affected payment methods. The share of local payments in bank card purchases increased by an average of 10 percentage points during 2020. Currently, about 70 percent of all S-bank’s bank card purchases are made with local payment.

The growth of e-commerce was reflected in the fact that at the end of 2020, online payments made with S-Bank cards were almost 30 per cent higher than in the previous year.