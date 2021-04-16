The National audience has raised to 58 million euros the money authorized to repatriate from Switzerland belonging to several convicted by the first period of activities of the plot ‘Gürtel’ (1999-2005). The judging court has communicated to the Swiss country the express authorization granted by the confessed leader of the corrupt network Francisco Correa; your ‘number two’ Pablo Crespo; the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Barcenas; and whoever was his front man Ivan Yanez so that their hidden bank accounts in that country are unblocked and they can satisfy the financial responsibility to which they were punished.

The court of the Second Criminal Section thus continues a cumbersome bureaucratic process that began two months ago, when the Execution Section of the National High Court issued an execution decree by which it urged to request the repatriation of funds so that these convicted they can face “civil and other pecuniary liabilities”.

The petition, and here is the fundamental nuance, was made in accordance with the final judgment of the Supreme Court last October and the acceptance of the convicted. Thus, on February 22, Correa, Crespo, Bárcenas and Yáñez were asked to give their express consent to be able to demand the repatriation of their funds from Switzerland.

Fasana does not object



The court also requested the authorization of the manager Arturo Fasana, who would have controlled the account opened in the Credit Suisse bank of the Golden Chain and Main Business companies, owned by Correa. However, the Swiss financier stated that he had no objection to the transfer of the blocked funds although he no longer had any legal power over it, since he ceased in 2010 as administrator of the two mercantile companies.

Specifically, once the civil liabilities, seizures and fines have been added, the amounts subject to conviction in Correa’s case, sentenced to 51 years in prison for the first years of the plot’s activities, amount to a total of 11.3 million euros; it would be in a Credit Suisse bank account. In the case of Crespo, sentenced to 36 years and eight months for this piece of the macrocause, total 5.1 million, for which it is requested that the funds blocked in that same bank and in the Mirabaud bank be released.

As for Bárcenas, sentenced to 29 years and a month in jail, 36.2 million are claimed that he has two accounts open at Lombard Odier and LGT Bank; while the financial responsibility of Iván Yáñez, who was only sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison, amounts to six millions of which it would have at the LGT Bank and at Banque Syz.

The court warns that, once the pecuniary responsibilities to which they have been sentenced have been satisfied, if there is any excess amount left, it must remain available for future sentences that may be imposed on them in the framework of the ‘Gürtel case’.