Reliance Industries (RIL), a company of Dhankuber Mukesh Ambani, the largest in Asia and India, has started the process of earning from its fiber optic network through an investment structure. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) can invest one billion dollars to buy a 51 per cent stake in it. According to sources, the two companies can invest $ 500 million each (Rs 3,700 crore each) in INVIT.

A majority of the 48 per cent stake in the Invit-Digital Fiber Infrastructure Trust (DFIT) will be held by various Reliance companies. The rest is held by rich investors. A source told ET that ADIA and PIF could invest $ 500 million each to take a total of 51 per cent stake in DFIT. The agreement is likely to be signed in the next few weeks. When asked about this, Reliance said that the company does not comment on the ongoing speculation in the media.

How much will the company raise

The ADIA spokesperson declined to comment, while PIF did not respond to questions. ET had earlier reported that PIF and ADIA are in talks with Reliance for investment in fiber assets. The company’s Invit Digital Fiber Infrastructure Trust (DFIT) will raise Rs 14,700 crore by issuing units to investors and Rs 25,000 crore through debt. The money will be used to liquidate the fiber optic company’s debt. Invit 51 per cent stake in the fiber optic business and RIL will hold the rest.