Money | “Political topics attract more listeners” – This is how a podcast was born, which is listened to by a huge number of Finns

Liila and van Dessel founded the podcast in the summer of 2020 with the intention of becoming Finland’s largest investment-related podcast. They did not define a time frame for their goal.

“Who are these two guys trying to pose as investment gurus?”

This kind of feedback was received by friends who run the Sijoituskästi podcast Teemu Liilan and by Kevin van Dessel To Tiktok a few days ago.

Liila, 23, and van Dessel, 23, from Paloheinä, Helsinki, have published an investment-themed podcast episode almost every week for three years without having had much experience in the field.

“We hadn’t studied the field for a day, and we didn’t have a long career behind us when we started in the summer of 2020,” says Liila.

“Publishing the first episode was really exciting. We wondered what others would say.”

The first one for a year, the episodes podcast gathered only tens or hundreds of listeners every day, but since then it has been on the rise.

At the best, the episodes of the investment box have almost 200,000 listens per month, and the video clips cut from the episodes reach several million views per month on Tiktok before the summer holidays, Liila and van Dessel say. HS has seen the evidence of audience numbers.

With their podcasts and videos, Liila and van Dessel have hit on a phenomenon that combines the rise of the popularity of podcasts and Tiktok and the spread of money talk.

“During the boom, everyone wanted to invest. We said that we are not professionals, but with us you can learn about investing and join us while we learn,” says van Dessel.

Men have also spent a lot of time understanding algorithms and optimizing analytics. They’ve read piles of investment guides, practiced interview techniques, and learned how to make effective video clips.

“It has been long-term work. The learning curve was steep and the amount of repetition huge. We have learned all this in a few years,” says van Dessel.

The investment box episodes are shot and recorded in Hakaniemi.

Investment communityas Liila and ja van Dessel call them, received the podcast well from the beginning.

They have made many public figures talk about their own experiences, investments and especially money. The podcast has been visited by, among others, Posti’s CEO Fur KuusistoCEO of Finnish entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen, businessman Henry Afflechthost May Day PimiMarimekko’s former CEO Mika Ihamuotilaformer Member of Parliament Mikael Jungner mixed Jari Sarasvuo.

In addition, the pod has been visited by politicians from, among others, Basic Finns, the Kokomus, the Social Democrats, the Left Alliance and Liike Nyti.

Among other things, a member of parliament Noora Fagerström (kok) said that he spent 5,500 euros on a Christian Dior bag and immediately regretted his purchase.

How have Liila and van Dessel gotten their famous guests to talk openly about money?

“We don’t try to steer the conversation in a certain direction, but ask them open questions. It also helps if you can make the interviewee laugh. We find out in advance what the guest is excited about,” says Liila.

Van Dessel and Liila have also thoroughly familiarized themselves with the analytics of their videos and episodes. They have noticed what kind of things work, what algorithms and the public like.

Especially the episodes dealing with politics have gained popularity. The change in the political atmosphere and the increase in social division can be seen in the analytics.

“Political topics get more listeners and views on Tiktok. We have chosen interviewees equally from many parties and we value everyone’s story, whether it is on the right or the left,” says Liila.

Even if political topics gather more listeners, men do not choose topics accordingly.

“The division in two has increased and we want to reduce polarization with our own platform. We want to understand both parties,” says van Dessel.

Producer Ilkka Mutanen organizes the studio.

Money talk did not play a major role in either man’s childhood families. Liila says that she received guidance on buying her first shares from her mother, but the men have learned everything else related to investing by themselves, according to their own words.

“Money was only talked about in a slightly negative tone, how much it costs or how much everything costs. One of our goals has been to become wealthy so that we don’t have to constantly think about money,” sums up van Dessel.

At the moment, the duo’s earning logic is based on commercial partnerships that they currently have with, among others, a watch brand, a car brand and an audiobook brand. In the future, they hope to also sell their own products, the development of which is under development.

Today, the men also study economics and production economics at Lappeenranta University. They don’t live a completely typical student life, because in addition to their studies, they work 12-hour days working on a podcast. Time is often on the cards and requires prioritization.

“Time is currently more valuable than, for example, cooking food. I prefer to order ready-made food at home and spend my time in other ways,” says van Dessel.

The contrast is great with the previous student diet, which consisted mainly of macaroni and minced meat.

“There’s no need to stress about money anymore,” van Dessel says.