Money | Petra Thurén bought an apartment a year ago, and now the rise in interest rates would have driven her into trouble

The sudden rise in prices and interest rates is now troubling many Finns. One of them is Petra Thurén. He is an example of how problems can be solved by contacting the bank in time.

Petra Thurén has adjusted her expenses to cope with the rise in interest rates and prices. He thinks carefully about driving and saves on workplace lunches. Thurén is now looking for used Christmas gifts on Tori.fi, for example.

Laura Kukkonen

2:00 am | Updated 8:58 am

It was already known since the summer: interest rates are rising at breakneck speed. Then Petra Thuré began to follow the development of the Euribor without sensitivity.

Finally, in November, the long-awaited message from the bank arrived. Now it came true: the mortgage interest expenses would multiply.