Mexico.- The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier Velazcoexhibited a text where Lorenzo Cordovapresident of the National Electoral Institute, complains about the waste of the INE before taking up his current position.

Through a video on his social networks, Ignacio Mier read a fragment of the analysis of Lorenzo Córdova on the electoral reform of 2013-2014which converted the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) into the INE.

The morenista highlighted that Córdova’s opinion on the electoral body was very different from the one he defends today as president of the INE, for which he considers that “money perverted it“.

“The lack of clarity in the distribution of powers will create duplication of redundant structures or procedures between the INE and local bodies, increasing the cost of electoral processes,” warns Córdova in his 2013 text.

“On issues such as electoral training, documentation and printing of electoral materials, appointment of polling station officials, among others. In addition, loss of resources and paralysis derived from the budgetary complications of attracting or delegating functions between the INE and the bodies are forecast. locals”, reads the text shown by Mier.

Faced with Lorenzo Córdova’s ‘complaint’, the Morena deputy recalled that his arguments are the same for which the 4T now seeks to reduce the cost of elections, reduce the salaries of councilors and avoid dDuplicity of functions between the INE and local bodieswhich cost around 26 billion pesos together.

“Why does it cost so much?Why is there duplicity? Why does the Institute assume powers that do not correspond to it? Why does it conflict with political parties? Why did the referee become a player?” questioned Ignacio Mier, supporting the sayings of the president of the INE.

However, the morenista regretted that Córdova “did the opposite of what he proposed at the end of 2013” after becoming president of the INE and currently opposes AMLO’s electoral reform. “How ugly that money perverts people,” he added.

“What a pity that once he was named president, he did the exact opposite of what he proposed in that reflection, in that analysis that he made of the minutes of the electoral constitutional reform of 2013-2014, and he was not the only one,” he accused. the leader of the Morenista deputies.

We recommend you read: