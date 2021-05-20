Money Organizations: At least nine coroner vaccine developers have become billionaires, wealth pot could vaccinate all people in poor countries

The billionaires include Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, Ugur Sah, CEO of Biontech, and three founding members of Cansino Biologics in China.

At least the wealth of nine people has risen to a billion due to the development of coronavirus vaccines, the People’s Vaccine Alliance has declined.

The People Vaccine Alliance includes major aid and human rights organizations such as Oxfam, Amnesty International and Global Justice Now.

According to the organizations, the combined assets of these new billionaires would be enough to cover the cost of vaccinations for all the inhabitants of the world’s poorest countries. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The combined assets of the nine new billionaires, according to the organizations, at current stock prices are $ 19.3 billion, or about $ 15.8 billion. The figures are based on Forbes ’list of the richest people in the world.

“These billionaires will face the huge profits many pharmaceutical companies are making with the coronary vaccine monopoly,” Oxfam’s chief health officer Anna Marriott says.

Organizations call for the dismantling of the monopoly in order to increase vaccine production and lower prices. In practice, companies are required to release patents and technology.

Organizations have previously called for pharmaceutical companies manufacturing coronary vaccines to share information and know-how openly through the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to have sufficient time to prepare vaccines.

According to organizations, the global shortage of vaccines and financial resources has led to the supply of 0.2 percent of the world’s coronary vaccines to developing countries, even though they are home to 10 percent of the world’s population.

In addition to the new billionaires, the production of coronary vaccines has increased the total wealth of the eight people who have already raised their first billion by $ 32.2 billion, or € 26.4 billion.