Money OP: Cash withdrawals decreased by 25 per cent, especially young people say they have given up cash altogether

Cash was clearly withdrawn from ATMs, branches and store cash registers last year. The bank’s young customers in particular have switched to card and mobile payments.

Coronary pandemic has increasingly shifted payment to digital form. In March, OP’s customers’ cash withdrawals decreased significantly compared to the previous year, the bank says.

Cash withdrawals at ATMs, branches and cash registers in euros were 25 per cent lower than in March of the previous year.

At the same time, customer logins to the bank’s mobile app grew 23 percent.

“With Korona, customers have switched to digital channels at a rapid pace, avoiding physical contact. We believe that the transition to digital transactions will continue even when the health situation improves and vaccinations progress, ”says the OP Bank Group’s Director of Everyday Finance Masa Peura.

The change in card and mobile payments was particularly evident at Easter, when credit and debit card payments were made 25 per cent higher than in the previous year.

Cash OP’s younger and older customers reduced their use the most. In a bank survey, 68 per cent of 16-24 year olds said they had reduced or abandoned cash payments in the past year.

This was the case for 62 per cent of those aged 65-74 and 56 per cent of all respondents.

The bank estimates that cash will continue to be a key payment instrument, but its importance in the daily lives of customers is forecast to decrease.

In the past year, 18 per cent of OP’s customers said that they had learned a new way to pay for purchases online or in stores.