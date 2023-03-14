Money | Oona and Veera Kauppi demand a correction to the grant decision – “Is the method of distribution illegal?”

Veera and Oona Kauppi are a kind of middlemen in the sports scholarship system, even though they are the world’s best in their own sport.

People from Tampere top floorball players Veera and Oona Kauppi demand corrections to the negative grant decisions made by the Ministry of Education and Culture. At the same time, with their rectification demands, they challenge the ministry to consider how unequal the athletes of different sports are and whether the criteria of the athletes’ grant system are without legal grounds.

Veera Kauppi, 25, has been chosen three times in Sweden as the world’s best floorball player, and her twin sister Oona Kauppi has also found the top spots in the same list. Kaupi plays in the Swedish champion team Thorengruppen IBK, which won the international Champions Cup earlier this year.

The shops are the world’s best in their field, but in the grant system of the Ministry of Education and Culture, they are a kind of middleman.

Veera Kauppi has received a grant of 6,000 euros from OKM twice, and Oona Kauppi once. This year they turn 26 and can no longer receive the state’s smallest athlete grant, which is intended for athletes in individual and team sports who are between 16 and 25 years old in the year the grant is awarded.

Shops applied for grants of 10,000 euros, even though grants of that amount could not be awarded to them based on the criteria for granting grants. According to OKM, a grant of 10,000 euros cannot be awarded in team sports to athletes whose sport is not an Olympic sport.

Veera Kauppi admits that the idea to apply for the second largest grant came from the Floorball Association.

“We strive to make the distribution of grants more equal. When neither of us received the grant, we sent correction requests this week,” says Veera Kauppi.

Kauppi says that he finds the prevailing system unequal. According to Kaup, the problem is also that the sports of the Summer Olympics are set in stone.

“We think it’s great that the Floorball Association wants to discuss this topic and whether the evaluation criteria for athletes should be modified.”

Floorball Association assisted Kauppe in preparing the corrections. Executive Director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta asks whether athletes can be placed in unequal positions based on the Olympics.

“In our opinion, the distribution of money in elite sports should be reconsidered. There were two issues in the rectification request. First of all, we ask whether the Olympics as an institution and the Olympic status of the sport should be tied to the possibility of individual athletes to receive state support for their sports,” says Pekka Ilmivalta.

The Kaup sisters’ rectification requests have challenged the legal grounds for denying the grants. Ilmivalta points out that the legislation does not specify that an Olympic athlete could be put in a better position when public money is distributed.

“I haven’t found a law where the Olympic status of a sport would bring more rights to the athlete,” says Ilmivalta.

“A question has been raised in the rectification request, and it is probably good to make sure whether the criteria for distributing the grants are in line with the legislation. We claim that in modern times, Olympic status should no longer be a basis for putting athletes in an unequal position in the public distribution of money.”

