Money | “One can no longer afford anything” – In the lives of young Helsinki residents, rising prices force creativity

Monetary|Young people say that they think about money matters more than before, although not everyone has the same shortage.

“Today it’s harder to find a cafe where everyone can go. Not everyone always has the money to go downtown or buy a train or bus ticket.”

That’s what he says Mikki Loponen17, who is sitting with his friend in the central library Oodi.

The last thing to worry about is the rise in prices. He says that he thinks about money matters much more than a couple of years ago.

He is not alone among his peers in this regard.

When we talk about rising prices, we often talk about food prices or travel.

In the case of young Helsinki residents, inflation also clearly affects leisure time. Some have to limit their social relationships due to their financial situation.

The freshest According to the youth barometer, half of 20-29-year-olds have to leave without buying necessary things due to lack of money, and more than a third have not met their friends for the same reason.

Loponen notices the rise in prices, for example, when buying materials for his hobbies. He likes to draw, paint and take care of plants.

“I like to make art and I’ve noticed that now I can’t afford all the threads.”

Mikki Loponen goes to Oodi to study at least once a week.

Cinema 13-year-olds at the Tennis Palace Viljam Vänttinen and Viljami Viia and a 14-year-old Joona Rämö are on their way to the movies – albeit to Cinema Orion, where a movie made by Viia’s sister’s class is playing.

Vänttinen, Viia and Rämö have stopped along the way to pick up free popcorn, which they had won from the movie games played.

The boys’ free time is spent in outdoor activities, sports, console games and friends.

They are also worried about the rise in prices. They mention the more expensive prices of clothes and shoes. And candy bags and chocolate too.

“If the prices keep going up and up, then soon you won’t be able to afford anything anymore.” Vänttinen crystallizes.

Youth researcher Sinikka Aapola-Kari understand the concern of young people.

“Prices have been raised in many places. In some matters, they are definitely starting to be in the pain zone.”

The rise in prices also increases inequality among young people.

“There are those who cannot participate,” says Aapola-Kari.

For someone who receives a fair amount of pocket money from parents or other relatives, for example, going out for a hamburger is a small matter. However, the researcher thinks that it will be difficult to arrange money even for the price of a hamburger for an even larger number of young people.

The consumer culture aimed at young people has also grown strongly over the decades. Money is related to young people’s perceptions of what a good youth should be like.

In the 1960s and 1970s, it was probably enough to visit a kiosk once a week to buy teddy bears. Now at least once a week you should get to that hamburger.

“Especially in bigger cities, there are a lot of paid services for young people: nice cafes, hamburger bars and more.”

On the other hand, young people in rural areas have significantly less leisure time.

“Then they come up with everything themselves, which may not be exactly what the doctor would prescribe”, Aapola-Kari formulates.

Investigator also believes that youth are always creative and inventive. For example, consumerism has been growing and the phenomenon may only become more important.

The most popular way to spend free time among young people is still just hanging out with friends or family.

The young adults waiting in the lobby of the Kinopalats movie theater share savings tips. We still go to the movies, but on weekdays, when it’s cheaper. Meetings with friends are carefully planned, sometimes you have to wait for payday first.

We avoid buying unnecessary junk, we eat at home instead of eating out, and we replace store-bought drinks with our own bottle of water.

Aapola-Kari hopes that decision-makers would continue to enable young people to have hobbies that are not based on market-based services.

“Young people have a chance. They have to let themselves create good ways to spend their free time. So that adults don’t immediately become too fussy with the restrictions.”