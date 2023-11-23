Money | “My God, so expensive” – ​​This is how the prices of services rose in Helsinki

The rise in prices is already putting a significant strain on the wallet. HS investigated how the price of ten services or products has changed in three years.

“Oh my Godis it that expensive”, Irene Korimäki exclaims when he sees the price of a movie ticket.

She is going to her husband Matti Pason with to the movies at Helsinki Kinopalatsi. The daytime show costs 15 euros per ticket. Korimäki thinks it’s expensive.

Several the prices of products and small luxuries such as movie tickets have risen significantly in a very short time.

A ticket to the movies often costs 15-20 euros, and a half-kilo package of coffee for less than four euros is a real rarity these days.

HS compiled the prices of 10 different products for 2019 and the current year. The report shows how prices have risen.

High galloping inflation has increased the prices of coffee and diesel in particular, according to HS’s comparison.

A clear rise can be seen not only in the prices of fuel and food, but also in the prices of everyday services included in the comparison. The S group reports that the price per kilo of coffee has risen by 25 percent in four years.

Movie tickets the increase in prices seems to be quite moderate in the light of official statistics.

According to information provided by the Finnish Film Foundation, the average price of tickets for movies that were in normal distribution was 11.75 euros in October 2019. In October 2023, the corresponding average price so far is 12.79 euros.

However, the average ticket prices announced by the Film Foundation are not comparable between the respective dates.

“In October 2019, by far the most watched movie of the month was Jokerwhose ticket price was clearly higher than the average ticket price at the time,” says the statistics and research expert of the Finnish Film Foundation Petri Peltonen by e-mail.

On the other hand, for example, the average price of children’s and domestic films is generally lower than the general average price.

In reality ticket prices have risen clearly more. For example, at Finnkino, with a weekday series ticket, you can go to movies during the day for just under nine euros, but the most expensive ticket you may have to shell out up to 25 euros.

Ticket prices are affected by, among other things, demand, the film and its length, the screening room and the day of the week.

Matti Paso and Irene Korimäki have drawn attention to how much movie ticket prices have risen.

Its get to know Korimäki and Paso in their wallets in Kaisaniemi. They are going to go and see Aki Kaurismäki the movie Dead leaves.

The price of a day ticket is 16 euros, and the ticket is not even at the most expensive end. On the same evening, a ticket to the movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny costs 20.40 euros.

“You have to produce well for the owner”, Korimäki guesses.

As a pensioner, Paso got his ticket for 11.20 euros. The couple estimates that a suitable, reasonable price for a movie ticket would be 12 euros.

“We have indeed paid attention to the fact that tickets have become significantly more expensive. Young people have mentioned that they are expensive,” says Paso.

“In the old days, going to the movies was a good hobby for all citizens, regardless of social class, but now going to the movies is starting to be fun for us with better incomes,” says Korimäki sadly.

Many consumers have drawn attention to the increase in the price of coffee.

Consumers’ Union according to the report, due to the rise in prices, people have extensively compromised their spending. Consumers have saved especially on restaurant visits, grocery shopping and vacation trips.

Many have also reduced spending by going to movies and concerts less often. More than a third of the respondents said that they save money by driving a car.

More than a quarter of single parents, on the other hand, reported that they did not buy medicines for reasons of savings, which the general secretary of the Consumers’ Association Juha Beurling-Pomoell considers very worrying information.

“The big concern is that a large proportion of people now live from hand to mouth,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

In a recent survey by the Consumers’ Association, more than a quarter of the respondents said that their finances could not withstand the increase in expenses at all without running into trouble.

As new as a group, according to Beurling-Pomoelli, a large number of people who are considered middle-class have also ended up in a tight financial situation.

The increase in interest rates alone could have increased expenses by hundreds of euros per month. In addition, company compensation has increased.

At the same time, as the price of housing increases, many people’s finances are also disciplined by the increase in the price of food, fuel and electricity.

“Unfortunately, these people often feel ashamed and wonder how we, as an ordinary family, got into this kind of situation,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

Prices along with the increase, salaries and benefits have of course also increased, but often less than the increase in prices.

Beurling-Pomoell advises saving money for a bad day.

“A suitable saved amount is often considered an amount of money that would cover at least a few months of living expenses,” he says.

“You should never lose hope. The spiral of despair leads in a bad direction. Kuluttajaliitto also organizes financial management trainings if you can’t come up with solutions on your own.”