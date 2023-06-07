Money | Millions won from the World Championships in Tampere, but the jackpot was far from over – this is how the general secretary of the Games commented

The result of the Ice Hockey World Championships this year is significantly smaller than last year’s million pot. The matches played in Tampere had almost as many spectators as last year, even though Finland was left out of the medal games.

Finland the ice hockey association has behind it two consecutive World Cups in Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

A year ago, the Jääkiekkoliitto made a whopping financial result of 13.9 million euros in the home games. The association guaranteed a million dollar result this spring as well.

Secretary General of the World Cup Heikki Hietanen however, admits that the financial result is significantly lower than last year.

“We won’t get anywhere near the same results as last year this year,” says Hietanen.

He does not talk about more specific euro amounts.

However, according to Hietanen, the competition organizers achieved their goals.

“The goal was to organize an excellently organized and smooth World Cup with a win. We will make a winning result.”

One the reason for the lower result is that the companies did not join the World Cup hype as enthusiastically as a year ago.

Then the competition organization benefited from the easing of the corona pandemic and people’s need to meet people. Now the economic outlook is also weaker than last year.

Sharing the hosting of the competition with Latvia also contributed to the fact that the result of this year’s tournament is not as great as last year. Even then, the main venue of the WC tournament was Tampere’s Nokia-arena, and the second preliminary round was played in Helsinki’s ice hall.

Finland has shared the World Cup with Sweden before, in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, the second of the preliminary groups and the medal games were played in the then Hartwall arena, and the Ice Hockey Association did at the World Cup Income of 8.2 million eurosof.

The following year, the semifinals, bronze medal match and final were played in Sweden. Even then, the Ice Hockey Association won 3.9 million euros.

“ “A lot of Latvians showed up last weekend, which increased the number of international participants even more.”

in Tampere in terms of the number of tickets sold for the matches played, we reached approximately the same number as last year.

This spring, 275,000 spectators watched the matches. Last year, the corresponding figure was 279,000.

Finland’s elimination in the quarterfinals somewhat affected the demand for tickets to the medal games. If Leijonat had played on the final weekend, the number of tickets sold could have been higher than last year.

“There were two North American teams in the medal games, which themselves do not bring any fans to the venue. In that respect, I believe that if Finland had been in the other place, the ticket sales would have been even better,” Hietanen reflects.

Tampere has distinguished itself in recent years as an organizer of various events.

The city’s event director Perttu Pesän from the perspective of the host city, the World Cup went well financially.

There is still no estimate of what kind of income the second consecutive home games brought to Tampere. Last year, Tampere received 86.7 million euros in direct income from home matches.

“Last weekend, a lot of Latvians showed up, which increased the number of international participants even more. I would believe that it will also have financial effects,” says Pesä.

To another hosting the competition was a financial success for the host city Riga. According to Latvian media the capital received an estimated financial benefit of around 40 million euros from the games.

On the other hand, the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation is more troubled, because ticket sales were difficult. Latvia did not get to benefit from the first World Cup medal in the country’s history either, because the medal games were played in Finland.

Just before the start of the Games, only less than half of the tickets for the matches played in Riga had been sold. At that time, the Latvian race organizers said that they were at a loss of up to 1.5 million euros.

Eventually tickets were distributed free of charge to Ukrainian refugees and needy families.