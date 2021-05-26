B.A perpetrator was shot and seriously injured in a robbery on a money messenger in a bank in Berlin-Neukölln. A second perpetrator escaped on Wednesday morning. The police are looking for him, as a spokesman said.

At around 10.30 a.m., the two men attacked the money messenger in the anteroom of the bank in the Gropius Passagen on Johannisthaler Chaussee in the south of Neukölln, as the police announced. They sprayed the money messenger with irritant gas, who resisted, drew his pistol and shot one of the perpetrators. The second man fled, so far it is unclear whether he escaped in a car and whether there were possibly other perpetrators.

The gunman who was shot was arrested by the police and taken to a hospital. The guard was also treated in the hospital for the irritant gas. The criminal police cordoned off the area and interviewed witnesses. She also looked for photos or videos of the robbery that might have been taken by observers.

In the past year and also at the beginning of this year there were a number of robberies on money carriers and banks. The last time four men had attacked a money transporter on Ku’damm on February 19. A suspect from a well-known Arab clan was later arrested.

In December, several perpetrators attacked a money transporter at the Ikea furniture store in Berlin-Schöneberg. Here, too, a suspicious man was caught by the police. In August 2020, robbers rammed a window grille of a bank in Wilmersdorf with a transporter, and there was an exchange of fire with a security guard. At the end of July 2020, four men attacked a money messenger at a Postbank branch on Hermannplatz. In mid-June 2020, a money messenger hit a bank in Wilmersdorf.