Money laundering | Swedish media: Gang criminals found a way to use Spotify for money laundering

Spotify says that it is constantly working to prevent abuses. However, the company has no evidence that the service is used for money laundering.

Criminals have come up with a way to launder money through the music streaming service Spotity. A Swedish newspaper reported about it Svenska Dagbladetand has been written about by, among others, the Swedish news agency TT.

Money laundering is done by buying fake music. The criminal interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet says that he is “one hundred percent sure that money laundering is happening”.

“I have been involved in it myself,” says the interviewee, who remains anonymous.

The gang criminal interviewed by the magazine says that the method is ultimately very simple. Criminals buy cryptocurrency, such as bitcoins, with the proceeds of crime. The money is still transferred to people who have access to fake Spotify accounts. Through them, more listeners are “bought” for certain artists.

“If the volume is big enough, it’s worth it. If you want to launder 100,000 kroner, you don’t do this because you lose too much. But if you want to launder a few million, then it works.”

Both Spotify and the artist win, says the interviewed gang criminal.

It, that artists and record companies can buy fake songs from parties that offer technical solutions to manipulate Spotify and other streaming services has been known for a long time. For the artist it brings additional income and for the record company the desired attention.

Swedish Central Criminal Police’s Noan (abbreviation of the words Nationella operativa avdelning) police officer, who remains anonymous, told Svenska Dagbladet that he tried to warn Spotify that the platform had started to be used for criminal purposes. No one from the company called him back.

“Spotify has become an ATM for gangs. The activity has a direct connection to gangs and thus extreme violence,” the police told the newspaper.

Spotify told Svenska Dagbladet that they are constantly working to prevent abuses. However, according to Spotify, the company has no evidence that the service is being used for money laundering.

Spotify is a Swedish music service and streaming giant that was officially founded on April 1, 2006.

