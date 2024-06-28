Money laundering, the Principality of Monaco ends up on the “grey list”

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has included the Principality of Monaco in the “grey list” of countries subject to increased monitoring regarding money laundering and terrorist financing. An unsurprising choice, as already in January 2023, Moneyval (the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body) had urged Monaco to further strengthen its measures in this area.

Yet, as reported by Corriere della Sera, despite the adoption of new laws aimed at increasing financial and corporate transparency, The actions taken were not considered sufficient by the FATF. Thus, during a plenary meeting held in Singapore on June 28, Monaco was officially placed on the “grey list”. Along with Monaco, Venezuela has also been added to the list of nations with “strategic deficiencies” in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Furthermore the Principalityknown for its high concentration of millionaires and the presence of three casinos and an extremely expensive real estate market, it is particularly vulnerable to financial threats. One square meter of real estate can be sold for up to 120,000 euros, making the real estate sector an attractive target for money laundering activities.

The Moneyval report also highlighted the role of Italy and France as the main sources of dirty money flows reaching Monaco. These countries, followed by Russia and Belgium, are identified as the main jurisdictions from which the suspicious funds originate.

Obviously, the entry into the “grey list” has put the Prince, the Court and the entire nomenclature of the Principality of Monaco are alarmed given the economic consequences that this decision could bring as increased regulatory scrutiny could scare away some investors. Sectors most at risk include banks, asset management companies, real estate agents and brokers, yacht companies and sports agents, all of which are crucial to Monaco’s economy.