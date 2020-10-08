Two bank accounts of channels namely Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema have been sealed on Monday. Republic TV is also under investigation in this case. The crime branch is also investigating all the bank accounts of this channel and in the coming days, there may be action on some accounts of this channel as well. According to a Crime Branch official, we are investigating the last three years of transactions of bank accounts of all channels under the scanner.The Mumbai CP had said two days ago that it would conduct forensic auditing of all TV channels under suspicion in this case. On Monday, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said that a tender has been put out to appoint a forensic auditor. The crime branch is also investigating whether people associated with the channel under the scanner of fake TRPs are involved in the crime of money laundering. Mumbai Crime Branch claims that in the case of fake TRPs, the names of some more channels have also come up. They are under investigation.

With whose support was TRP managed?

Till now the Crime Branch had arrested four accused in this case. On Monday, the team of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Senior Inspector Sachin Vaze has arrested the fifth accused Vinay Tripathi from Mirzapur. In this case, Hansa’s employee Vishal Bhandari, arrested last week, used to get the money through Vinay Tripathi. Bhandari then used to bribe people to watch certain channels, whose houses are fitted with barometers. Vinay Tripathi was the relationship manager at Hansa Company till June, 2018. He later left the company. The crime branch alleges that some channels under the scanner used to manage TRPs through him.

‘The only way to earn …’

Mumbai Crime Branch has so far questioned 36 people in this case. The wires of this case are connecting to seven states. On Monday, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statement of Hansa CEO Praveen Nizhar. A supplementary statement of Hansa’s deputy manager and complainant in the case, Nitin Devkar, has also been recorded. The crime branch has also asked for some more documents from him. On Monday, apart from people associated with Hansa company, statements of some people were recorded. According to a Crime Branch official, he has been told by the Republic that the only sources of his earnings are advertisements.