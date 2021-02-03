Money laundering KKO: Åland Slot Machine Association guilty of negligent money laundering

The offender remained unknown, but by law the act had been done for Paf. The KKO sentenced the association to a community fine.

The Supreme Court (KKO) has sentenced the Åland Slot Machine Association (Paf) to a community fine in a case of negligent money laundering.

In January 2012, Paf had filed a money laundering report with the Central Criminal Police Money Laundering Investigation Center about a customer whose online gambling had caused a suspicion of money laundering. The customer continued to gamble on Paf’s gambling for EUR 580,000 until October of the same year.

The total amount of money played in 2009–2012 was more than two million euros.

Paf held that the association had not committed a criminal offense and that the claim for a community fine should be rejected. The District Court and the Court of Appeal had sentenced Paf to a community fine for negligent money laundering.

The Court of Appeal increased the Community fine of EUR 50,000 imposed by the Åland District Court to EUR 250,000.

Same the Supreme Court, along with the lower courts, also held an opinion on negligent money laundering.

The KKO found that Paf’s activities were guilty of negligent money laundering and that the association had not followed the due diligence and caution required to prevent crime.

The perpetrator remained unknown. However, according to the KKO, it was obvious that the perpetrator had been employed by Paf and the crime had been committed in Paf’s favor.