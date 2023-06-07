Igarapé Institute points out that practice generates up to US$ 92 billion per year in Brazil and there is a lack of supervision by banks and control bodies

study of Igarapé Institute points out that the “dirty money” originating from illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and corruption, is being used to finance the practice of environmental crimes in the Amazon, such as illegal logging, deforestation and illegal mining.

The relationship between different criminal practices ends up serving to “launder money” and insert it into the financial system, where it benefits from little supervision by banks and control bodies.

The survey shows that, in Brazil alone, environmental crime moves between US$ 36.8 billion and US$ 92 billion annually. Worldwide, the movement ranges from US$ 110 billion to US$ 281 billion.

The data (full – 3 MB) are in the study “Follow the money: connecting anti-money laundering protection systems to combat environmental crime in the Amazon”presented by Igarapé Institute on Monday (5.jun.2023), World Environment Day.

According to the survey, environmental crime is the 3rd most lucrative illegal activity in the world. It is second only to drug trafficking and smuggling among the most lucrative illicit activities. The study states that money laundering is part of the network of environmental crimes, causing damage, for example, to the Amazon rainforest.

According to Igarapé, environmental crimes grew from 5% to 7% annually from 2006 to 2016. The entity recommends that the anti-money laundering bodies concentrate their efforts to confront the practice. In Brazil, who plays this role is the Coaf (Financial Activities Control Board).

The co-founder and president of the Igarapé Institute, Ilona Szabó, defends that bodies specialized in combating money laundering start focusing on confronting environmental crime.

“Money laundering turns the wheel of the environmental crime ecosystem. Understanding the different strategies used by organized crime expands the tools available to combat the criminal networks that are devastating the Amazon and enhancing the triple planetary crisis of climate disruption, loss of biodiversity and pollution that we are experiencing”declares.

BANKS DO NOT DISCLOSE INFORMATION

A more effective monitoring and control action by the banks over the operations of clients associated with environmental crimes would have a great impact in the fight against deforestation in the Amazon.

The Central Bank has issued several resolutions since 2008 with guidelines that oblige banks to incorporate socio-environmental criteria in risk and customer assessments. However, there is little information about the concrete actions taken by banks in such cases.

A February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) says it does not monitor cases in which banks block operations or customers linked to illegal deforestation or socio-environmental crimes. The responsibility would lie with the financial institutions themselves. However, the banks themselves refuse to disclose the information.

