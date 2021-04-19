Money laundering Danske Bank’s new CEO resigns in money laundering resignation due to money laundering investigation

The Dutch authorities are investigating possible breaches of anti-money laundering rules at ABN Amro Bank, where Chris Vogelzang previously worked.

Danske Appointed CEO of the bank only two years ago Chris Vogelzang differs. According to a bank bulletin, he has been named a suspect by the Dutch authorities in an investigation into possible breaches of anti-money laundering rules at ABN Amro Bank in the Netherlands. Until 2017, Vogelzang was ABN’s Chief Financial Officer for Retail Clients and Wealthy Retail Clients.

Chris Vogelzang.­

The information is particularly embarrassing for Danske Bank, as the bank’s Estonian unit is suspected of large-scale money laundering, which is still under investigation. Former CEO Thomas Borgen had to resign because it became apparent that the bank ‘s management was delaying in resolving the ambiguities in Estonia, even though they had become internal reports.

Danske Carsten Egeriis, the Bank’s Chief Risk Officer, has been appointed the Bank’s new President and CEO.

“I am very surprised by the decision of the Dutch authorities. I left ABN Amro more than four years ago and I can safely say that I handled my leadership with dedication and integrity. My position as a suspect does not mean that I will be charged. However, given Danske Bank’s exceptional position and intense attention, especially in money laundering matters, due to the ongoing situation in Estonia, I do not want speculation on my part to hinder Danske Bank’s development, ”Vogelzang says in a statement.