Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Money laundering | Bank supervisor: Nordea may have been used in a giant Russian money laundering operation

March 15, 2023
According to the Financial Supervisory Authority, Nordea prevented money laundering so poorly that the bank could have been an intermediary in the billion-euro Russian Laundromat network. Nordea and Danske missed out on punishments as Fiva’s investigations dragged on.

The headquarters of Nordea, the largest bank in the Nordic countries, is located in Vallila in Helsinki. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:11 a.m

Finns The Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva), which inspects banks, has found major deficiencies in monitoring money laundering in Nordea from 2012–2017. According to Fiva, the deficiencies were so great that Nordea could have been used as an intermediary in the laundering of Russian money worth billions of euros, according to the documents obtained by HS from Fiva.

