Money laundering | Bank supervisor: Nordea may have been used in a giant Russian money laundering operation

According to the Financial Supervisory Authority, Nordea prevented money laundering so poorly that the bank could have been an intermediary in the billion-euro Russian Laundromat network. Nordea and Danske missed out on punishments as Fiva’s investigations dragged on.

The headquarters of Nordea, the largest bank in the Nordic countries, is located in Vallila in Helsinki.

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:11 a.m