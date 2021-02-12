D.he organized crime in Germany should have a harder time investing its profits from drug and human trafficking or other serious crimes and using them for further criminal business. To this end, the Bundestag passed a comprehensive reform of the Money Laundering Act on Thursday evening, which is intended to facilitate both criminal prosecution and the skimming off of criminal assets. With the reform, the concealment of such profits will in principle become a criminal offense, regardless of the crime by which they were obtained.

Up until now, money laundering could only be prosecuted if the property in question originated from very specific serious crimes; in future, any crime will suffice, even if it is statute-barred. At the same time, those who only help lightly to conceal and launder assets continue to make themselves liable to prosecution. Prosecutors had insisted in the legislative process that they should be spared in the future from having to prove a corresponding resolution.

“We prevented all proposals from the Ministry of Justice to make criminal prosecution more difficult in the parliamentary procedure,” emphasized the Union’s legal policy spokesman, Jan-Marco Luczak. “That was good and necessary, now we have a really sharp sword in our hands in the fight against clan crime and terrorism.”

Tussle between the Union and the SPD

The internal coalition scramble between the SPD-led Ministry of Justice and the Union parliamentary group reveals a profound problem with the common goal of combating money laundering: If the work of the prosecutors is made much easier, this also means, conversely, that people who are not the usual ones may be criminalized Belong to organized crime milieu.

However, there has long been a consensus that something fundamentally has to be done: Germany is a true oasis for clans and other criminal structures, because it is particularly easy to invest money in horrific sums in this country. On the one hand, this is due to the high acceptance of cash – it is still possible to pay cash even for expensive new cars. On the other hand, the inadequate reporting of suspected cases.

A number of professional groups are now obliged to report suspected cases, in particular real estate agents, notaries or jewelers. However, so far it is only the banks that have raised the majority of the information. The fact that these are only rarely followed up is another reason for the paradisiacal conditions that organized crime finds in Germany.

FDP fears constitutional problems

There are serious doubts as to whether this will change with the new rules. The opposition criticized the law across party lines either as too far-reaching or as largely ineffective. With reference to an expert opinion by the scientific service of the Bundestag, the legal policy spokesman for the FDP, Jürgen Martens, said: “This law is constitutionally problematic, not required under European law and will finally shut down the investigative authorities, which are already overburdened.” The German credit industry also warns of a “disproportionate increasing flood of suspicious transaction reports “.

Meanwhile, the next change is already in the works: The cabinet decided on Wednesday to expand the transparency register, with which the backers of nested corporate structures are to be uncovered. “This should make it easier to see through the often deliberately complex company structures, to recognize straw men and to track down letterbox companies,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) justified this step.