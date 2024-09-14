Money | Joel Naukkarinen has taken out a 200,000 euro loan because of his dream – “It’s a stress factor”

Monetary|Coastal rowing is on the Olympic program in Los Angeles. Joel Naukkarinen is the 2022 world champion, but the Olympic value makes the competition tougher.

Sports success require sacrifices.

Joel Naukkarinen30, knows it. He is ready to turn over all stones in order to achieve the brightest goal.

Naukkarinen spends all his money and time on sports. A relationship also works on the terms of sports.

The reason is that Naukkarinen’s bread sport, i.e. coastal rowing, is included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.