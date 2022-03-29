Numerous innovations in the first three months of 2022 for Money.it, the leading online publication for economic and financial topics and first in terms of audience in the Comscore ranking in the finance sector (12 million unique users – October 2021). Among the most important are the opening of a new publishing business unit based in Milan and the entry of new journalistic figures within its staff for the Rome office.

The company’s will is to strengthen its structure and enhance the publishing brand, focusing on professionals able to specialize and diversify the magazine’s offer thanks to their expertise. Topics such as fintech, green and automotive, told with a cut close even to a more B2B audience, will become central within Money.it, in line with the Italian economic context and with the path traced by the PNRR.

The activities of the Milanese editorial team will be launched by Dario Colombo, the new Editorial Manager of the B2B Area and journalist with long experience in sector publications specialized in hi-tech, with a five-year management of a project to support the activities of the European Parliament in economic field.

“Money.it is an editorial platform at the top of Italian digital communication” says Colombo. “I join a young, passionate and talented team, with the shared intention of raising standards and returns in Italian B2B information and communication”.

Important news also for the Rome office of Money.it, which sees the arrival as Editorial Director of Gaetano Cesarano, a professional with a long journalistic career with a specific focus on the automotive sector, a subject for which he will have direct responsibility within of the cylinder head.

“I am enthusiastic about this new professional challenge, which will allow me to make my contribution to a unique reality in the Italian publishing scene and with extraordinary potential” declares Cesarano. “We will focus on developing the brand and winning new readers thanks to the contribution of a high profile team that can boast years of journalistic experience”.

The journalists Stefano Rizzuti and Emiliana Costa complete the shortlist of the new entries of the Roman editorial office, headquarter of the magazine.

The publishing group also announces news from beyond the Alps through the expansion and growth of MoneyMag.ch, the economic-financial magazine dedicated to Italian Switzerland which, since its debut last year, has received excellent feedback from the public in Canton Ticino.

Starting from March, the Mendrisio office will be joined by that of Lugano, the beating heart of business and economic exchanges in the area. This decision is the natural consequence of the expansion of the workforce, with the entry of new editorial resources coordinated by Gianluca Papa, Digital Project Manager of MoneyMag.ch, who were entrusted with the development and positioning of the new publication.

“The square in Lugano offers us a daily editorial and commercial confrontation with very heterogeneous stakeholders and with a marked international connotation” underlines Papa. and motivated “.

The Swiss magazine is the first step in the internationalization process undertaken by the publishing group, which over the next two years aims to expand into other European countries, with the aim of replicating the winning model of Money.it