The Federal Revenue Service will deposit this Friday, the 30th, the credits from the fourth and penultimate batch of Income Tax refunds for 2024. 5.34 million taxpayers are covered, for a total value of R$6.87 billion.

The refunds for the batch will be paid with a correction of 2.7%, based on the Selic rate, which is currently at 10.5% per year. In other words, if R$1,000 was calculated to be refunded when submitting the declaration, R$1,027 will be credited.

Refunds will be deposited into the bank account provided in the Income Tax Return, either directly or by indicating a Pix key.

The consultation of taxpayers included in the fourth batch was opened last week and can be done at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Check Refund “.

Who entered the lot

4,904,908 non-priority taxpayers

non-priority taxpayers 261.019 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via Pix

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via Pix 84,659 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 47,238 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS

taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS 27,372 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching 15,077 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 7.168 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

How do I know if I’ve been caught in the fine mesh?

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If any pending issues are identified, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

Refund payment schedule for 2024