The Council of State has dismissed an administrative judge who was definitively convicted of child prostitution. The affair – which until now had remained secret – was made public (although with the coverage of the personal details) recently in the context of the disciplinary proceedings against the magistrate. The newspaper reports some details The Messenger.

On the criminal front, the judge – at the time a member of the Council of State – was convicted of having committed or attempted to commit “sexual acts with minors in exchange for money or other benefits, such as stays in luxury hotels, lunches at expensive restaurants and valuable objects”.

The facts date back to the period between the winter of 2012 and the summer of 2013 and concern three girls aged 16 and 17 at the time.

The legal proceedings were particularly tortuous, with the Court of Cassation having to rule on the case three times. In one of the referral rulings, the Supreme Court attributed to the administrative magistrate “a lifestyle inspired by the establishment of interpersonal relationships with young models, contacted and met by the defendant in order to fulfill his sexual desires”.

In the end, the then State Councilor was acquitted in reference to one girl, “because the fact does not exist”, while he was sentenced in relation to the other two, to one year in prison and a thousand euro fine. The sentence became final at the end of 2023 and at that point the disciplinary proceedings, which had been temporarily suspended, restarted.

In proposing the maximum disciplinary sanction, the Presidency Council of Administrative Justice also cites some of the emails – which emerged from the trial documents – that the magistrate sent, under a fictitious name, to the underage escorts: “Hi,” he wrote, “I’m Claudio, a young professional, very nice, friendly and polite. I’m looking for a hostess, model, companion, beautiful presence, class and elegance. 500 + travel expenses.”

Or: “In case you think I’m just any old loser, I’m attaching suitable photographic documentation.” And he attached a photo of himself in intimacy with a young woman, described as “Top model under 18 kisses me passionately.”

The judge claims that he has never engaged in, nor attempted to engage in, sexual acts with minors. His defense attorney also argues that the allegations of facts for which he was acquitted are inadmissible.

In 150 years of history, only on four other occasions had the Council of State gone so far as to expel a judge.