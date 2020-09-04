A serious scandal happened in the noble family of fighters against “Russian doping”. The World Anti-Doping Agency has threatened American athletes that they may be suspended from the Olympic Games.

WADA v. Russia

WADA in Russia is perceived by the majority of sports fans as an organization that aims to cause maximum damage to domestic sports.

To all the previous troubles, Russia is currently facing the threat of a four-year suspension from all major international competitions with the sword of Damocles. Since Russia refused to recognize the new sanctions imposed for alleged changes to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, the case was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The consideration of the claim should have taken place several months ago. However, the coronavirus pandemic, due to which almost all world sports took a pause, made its own adjustments. Now hearings in the case “WADA v. Russia” are scheduled for the period from 2 to 5 November 2020.

The mood in Russian sports circles as to which decision will be taken is not very rosy. Many are mentally prepared for the fact that if we see our stars on world arenas in the coming years, then only in neutral status.

“American Taxpayers Should Get a Return on Investment in WADA Budget”

But there are those in the world who believe that WADA’s policy towards Russia is not tough enough.

In June 2020, it became known that the US Presidential Administration’s Office of Drug Control proposed to the US Congress to suspend funding for WADA.

“American taxpayers should get a tangible return on the country’s investment in the WADA budget in the form of purifying sports, embodying fair play principles, effectively managing the global anti-doping system and commensurate US influence on WADA decision-making,” the American drug control report said.

In simple terms, the Americans are dissatisfied with the fact that they don’t get 100% convenient solutions in return for donating money to the WADA budget.

American Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Head Travis Tygart In an interview with The Washington Post, stated: “Failure to serve clean athletes is a terrible but fair accusation against the WADA leadership. Hopefully, this is the last signal to action for the IOC and government agencies that are the founders of WADA. This problem needs to be addressed before it’s too late. “

Tygart is the person who has criticized WADA and the IOC over the past years, demanding that they completely and unconditionally remove Russia from world sports. The American insists that our country not only not participate in the Olympics and world championships, but also lost the opportunity to participate in competitions of a lower rank.

And the head of USADA is the one who provides the “cover” for the consumption of doping by American athletes. Thanks to Tygart, it became possible for the existence of such a phenomenon as Simone Biles Is an invincible American gymnast who has been consuming potent drugs for years under the guise of the so-called “therapeutic exclusion.”

When the truth about Biles and other American stars “under drugs” came to light thanks to hackers, Tygart was quite hysterical, calling the data breach “sneaky cowardly cyber-bullying towards innocent athletes.”

“Control over WADA is not for sale”

The essence of the Americans’ demands on WADA is simple – the organization should become another instrument for carrying out Washington’s policy, this time in the field of sports.

In January 2020, a Pole became the new head of the World Anti-Doping Agency Vitold Banka… It is difficult to call him a person friendly towards Russia, but Washington’s ultimatum demands are not at all pleasing to Banka.

In July, speaking to Sportowe Fakty, the head of WADA said: “I believe that the United States will not give up funding for WADA. I am open to dialogue. We have common goals, and the enemy must be looked for elsewhere. In the fight for pure sport, WADA needs the United States, and the United States needs us. I am sure that sooner or later we will be able to come to an agreement and cooperate … It is difficult to shake off the feeling that, in fact, USADA is behind the report. To understand the whole situation, it is worth remembering some facts. Some time ago, the US Congress decided that the USADA budget and the US financial contribution to WADA activities would be “in one envelope”. Hence my and not only my conviction that this report, in fact, is an attempt to raise more funds at the expense of WADA and discredit the agency. They want to dismantle the entire system and take control. We know that the creators of the report actively consulted with USADA. ”

And then Banka even allowed himself to say what Washington might consider a challenge: “In the report, the Americans demand, among other things, more influence on the organization. Meanwhile, it must be clearly stated that control over WADA is not for sale. ”

“We were approached by governments that were shocked by the threats from the United States.”

The current annual US contribution to WADA’s budget is $ 2.7 million, or 14.5% of the organization’s budget. A serious amount, but obviously not enough for Vitold Banka to retreat.

By September, the situation was not only not resolved, but also aggravated so much that the head of WADA threatened American athletes.

“The consequences of the termination of US funding for WADA may be more serious and far-reaching for American athletes,” Reuters quotes Banku. “We were approached by the governments of a number of countries that were shocked by threats from the US government, supported by USADA. These governments want us to consider an amendment to the compliance standard, which means that a government’s failure to pay its WADA contribution could directly result in that country’s National Anti-Doping Organization being declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

This will inevitably lead to serious consequences for athletes from this country, including their suspension from major international sporting events. “

The head of WADA in the struggle for independence raises the stakes as high as possible. For both sides, concessions are fraught with loss of face.

Purely hypothetically, one can imagine a picture when both Russian and American athletes are absent from the Olympic Games at the same time. There is a suspicion that many athletes from other countries would only be happy to create a “green street” for themselves to the podium. But what will the audience be like to watch the Games without the main characters?

Looking at the world of sports in recent years, one can sadly state that high ideals have long lost their meaning, turning into a screen for a fierce battle for money and political influence, in which anyone is happy to gnaw an opponent’s throat.