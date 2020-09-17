Amid growing infection of the corona virus pandemic, a study has now emerged regarding its vaccine. In which it is reported that a select few rich countries have already booked more than half the doses of corona virus potential for themselves. According to a UK Oxfan report, the five leading companies in the Corona virus vaccine will make about 5.9 billion doses.

Which can be given to about 3 billion people, even when two doses will be given to one person. Of the doses of 5.9 abar, 51 percent have been dosed in the US, UK, EU, Australia, Hong Kong and countries like Macau, Japan, Switzerland and Israel. Whereas only 13 percent of the world’s population lives in these rich countries.

Only 13 percent of the global population lives in these countries. The remaining 2.6 billion vaccine supplements have been booked for countries like India, Bangladesh and China. At the same time, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will start rolling out the Corona vaccine in the US next month. However, a top health officer present in his administration said that by the middle of 2021, the corona vaccine may come.

US President Donald Trump said that we are very close to the Corona virus vaccine as you know. We think we will start giving the vaccine on October or shortly thereafter. Democrats, on the other hand, have expressed concerns that Trump is pressuring government health regulators and scientists as elections are due in November.

Explain that the world economy has been destroyed by the corona virus epidemic. Lockdown is currently underway to prevent the disease from increasing in many countries. Recession has started in most of the countries of the world. In such a situation, the world is now waiting for the corona virus vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine is in Phase III trials in many countries.