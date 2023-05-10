The battle of the municipal elections has started with force in Ourense. Attempts by the baron of the PP, Manuel Baltar, to prevent the outcome of the criminal investigation in which he is immersed from embittering the start of the campaign are currently unsuccessful. The aspirant to repeat as president of the Diputación will have to appear before the judge of Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora) a few hours before the pasting of the posters to answer for an alleged crime against road safety. After trying to delay the hearing with a request for postponement and with the non-appearance of his lawyer, the magistrate has summoned him on Thursday for the speedy trial, in person or online. Baltar has also unsuccessfully requested the “annulment of the proceedings” of a case that was opened for some facts that the defendant himself has recognized: driving an official car at 215 kilometers per hour on Sunday, April 23.

Minutes after transcending this Wednesday the new judicial summons to the PP baron, the mayor of Ourense, the independent Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, stood in front of the main microphone of the plenary hall. The councilor, to whom Baltar handed over the baton of command in 2019 with his support despite the fact that he had come third, spent more than an hour to discredit the audios that have agitated the run-up to the campaign in his city. Published by the local newspaper The region, in them the voice of Jácome is heard talking about “money in b”, procurers and alleged fundraising operations with municipal concessionaires. The leader of the independent Democracia Ourensana party has refused to explain its content because, he assures, the recordings are “illegal”, obtained with a hidden microphone in the City Hall, and “they are manipulated”. He maintains that he never said or did what is heard or intuited there.

Jácome stated in a statement on Tuesday that he had denounced the alleged espionage in the duty court, but sources from the Superior Court of Xustiza in Galicia report that there is no complaint in his name in that court. The opposition has taken the recordings to justice so that the councilor can be investigated. “You can’t prove anything,” Jácome replies. “A judge will not validate them because there is no original audio.” According to him, the authors of the “espionage” have edited, cut and “decontextualized” the “60,000 minutes” of recording that he estimates they will have, reducing them to 20 minutes of “fake” audio. And he has taken advantage of the press conference to perform a live demonstration of what he thinks was done with his voice: he recorded himself saying that he does not steal and edited the audio by removing the no.

Behind that alleged espionage that he compared to the water gate, Jácome assures that a “mafia” of companies “junkies of public money” is hidden that “millions” are at stake in the elections. He maintains that he is being the victim of “the devil’s tactic: mixing lies with truth.” “And possibly all this is orchestrated by the PP or the PSOE, perhaps more by the PP. It is a suspicion ”, he has affirmed about some parties that, he pointed out, left“ 200 plugged in ”in the municipal staff. And having such suspicions, will he repeat the pact with Baltar that four years ago allowed the baron of the PP to continue leading the Provincial Council? “The devil is very bad, but I will agree with the devil if with it I get heaven for Ourense,” he replied.

Jácome charged directly against the newspaper that published the audios that according to him are manipulated, The region. And he linked it to the complaint that he filed in court and that annulled the contract of the Baltar Provincial Council for which the provincial institution paid 2.7 million euros to this local newspaper for the purchase of its archive (the matter is pending of appeal in the Supreme Court). The mayor also gave the name of Copasa, a construction company from Ourense that is among the firms that receive the most public works in Galicia, underlining its interest in the municipal concessions that the local government that comes out of the polls on 28-M will have to renew. He hinted that the company is behind the spying, but admitted that he says so without proof.

Jácome, at a time during the press conference. OSCAR CORRAL

Jácome argued, in his own defense, that he is not in office “to rip money” from the companies that aspire to these awards as the audios imply, because it was he who postponed them until after the elections. “What prevents The region and Copasa to take over the public money of Ourense is Gonzalo Pérez Jácome and they want to get me out of there ”, he insisted. However, the mayor says he does not feel “any concern” about the electoral cost of the audios: “After this unfair attack, the people are going to side with us and we are going to sweep the elections.”

Pérez Jácome’s tenure has been turbulent. He broke the government agreement with the PP, three of his seven councilors abandoned him and he has dragged a string of judicial problems from which he has emerged unscathed. The penultimate case was filed in June 2022. The mayor of Ourense was investigated for embezzlement of public funds, for diverting almost 100,000 euros from his political group to the television channel he owns, Auria TV. He was later acquitted of mistreatment for having pushed a trade unionist. The recordings that have broken into the electoral battle are already in the hands of justice. PSOE and BNG have taken them before the Prosecutor’s Office, a step before the public ministry that the PP also announced.

The candidates of PP, PSOE and Democracia Ourensana in these elections have already been mayors of Ourense and they also have in common that the three have been accused of corruption but later exonerated. The PP candidate, Manuel Cabezas, who held the baton of command between 1995 and 2007, was tried for prevarication for forgiving land transfers to real estate developers. And that of the PSdeG-PSOE, Francisco Rodríguez, who held the position since 2007, resigned in 2012 after being arrested within Operation Pokémon. That judicial macro-indictment, which cost several PP, PSOE and BNG councilors and councilors their jobs and political careers, who were finally released from charge, was based largely on police bugs. Those recordings pointed to the commission of alleged crimes that, however, could not be proven.