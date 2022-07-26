Money | “I’m going back to the basic food from the 80s” – HS readers tell what they compromise on when interest rates rise

Readers told HS what they are saving for if interest rates continue to rise. Liisa Kuivasmäki from Helsinki no longer buys restaurant food: a bag of rice in her home kitchen is enough for a week.

“I am been a centimeter stretcher for a long time. Now that this inflation came, I feel that it is necessary to save more and more”, says Liisa Kuivasmäki39.

In Kuivasmäki’s economy, the situation seems to be that saving on food costs is even more important. You also have to prepare for a possible rising rent.

Made in June in the HS gallup 53 percent of Finns said that they had already changed their everyday life in some way because of accelerated inflation, i.e. rising prices. Almost every third respondent said that they had reduced their movement by car, for example. About one in four said they had bargained for groceries.

The reference interest rates for mortgages have also risen this year. The European Central Bank (ECB) announced last week, that it raises policy rates more than expected. The decision is expected to be seen by Finns in everyday life quickly, even though the most popular reference rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, fell at the beginning of the current week.

Helsinki Kuivasmäki, who lives in Kontula, says he is now preparing for a rent increase.

“I save on other things so that I can pay my rent on time. I’m not quite sure if my landlord owes my rental apartment, but if he does, he might have to raise my rent,” says Kuivasmäki.

If there are going to be any increases in Kuivasmäki’s income, they will be “minimal”, according to him. Kuivasmäki, who works as a research interviewer, still plans to do his best to save.

“I’m a freelancer and I have a commission salary, so basically I should just grab myself by the neck and work, so to speak, while hanging on to the snot, so that I can save,” says Kuivasmäki.

HS asked last week from our readers, how the rise in interest rates affects their lives and whether they have somehow prepared for the situation. There were more than 120 responses.

A large part of the respondents thought that the rise in interest rates would not, at least immediately, lower their standard of living. However, many said that they were cutting expenses on restaurant food and expensive hobbies.

“Leisure activities are changing to inexpensive ones, so for example the previous frequency of eating out or expensive hobbies will not be possible in the future. (Female, 44) “The interest rate increase means that, for example, the whole family’s hobbies and all visits to the restaurant have to stop. We still can’t buy a car for the family. There is not a single cent left over from the salary after the mandatory expenses.” (Female, 37) “(Ting’s) insurance, phone subscriptions, membership fees of the engineering association, traveling, eating out.” (Male, 43)

In the grocery store some of the respondents said that they go more and more after offers, especially for more expensive products such as fish and coffee. Some people said that they had already reduced their fish consumption.

“For example, we used to eat fish 2 times a week, nowadays it’s only once a month, if even then.” (Female, 51) “A little bit of everything with the old cheese grater technique. Now I’ve already reduced the average speed in the car, I’m going back to the 80’s staple food from the new ones.” (Female, 47) “I didn’t (compromise my everyday life) because of the interest rates, rather because of inflation, you have to save a little of everything, when the salary increase was a troublesome percentage.” (Female, 48)

Defendants also found room for savings on home heating and the use of electrical appliances.

“Let’s save on heating if possible. In winter, you may have to reduce the frequency of electric saunas. In summer and autumn you can still enjoy the wood sauna.” (Female, 57)

Some thought they had to do everything they couldif not about the most important things have to give up.

“I have to adapt so that there is money left for expensive food and the children’s hobbies. Almost everything has already been done: Everything possible is put out to tender, from phone connections to insurance, a large part of the insurance is cancelled, cheaper food is bought, not spent on anything extra, giving up services such as using a hairdresser, etc. The car will probably not be serviced. The service life of tires is extended (safety deteriorates), there is no money left to maintain the home, you bring your own lunch to work, your hobbies are on the cutting list.” (Female, 37)

In my own in his finances, Kuivasmäki has noticed that food is the worst money drain. In his everyday life, he has already changed his habits so that he no longer buys restaurant food.

“After all, it’s about supporting business when you eat out. But right now I can’t afford to support anyone’s business,” says Kuivasmäki.

You can get good food for cheap when does it yourself.

“The average restaurant portion these days is 12 euros if you go for a kebab or a cheap buffet. I can get food ingredients for home cooking for five euros a day. A bag of rice is enough for a week. You can sometimes get bread cheaply, and it lasts for many days,” describes Kuivasmäki.

Kuivasmäki uses public transport. In his opinion, the travel card has been quite affordable until now.

“I’m prepared that the price will go up there as well. It’s out of the rest of the budget again,” he says.

Vanities Kuivasmäki says he has given up on the purchase.

“They have been clothes-related purchases. Some lovely shirts or shoes, a little more expensive from something like H&M. Nowadays, it seems that a person can get by even on a more modest floor”, says Kuivasmäki.

Kuivasmäki makes his purchases from the Tori.fi website or, for example, from UFF’s campaign days.

“There you can get a top coat for a euro,” he describes.

Smoking is Kuivasmäki’s weakness.

“I have been smoking for 20 years, and it has become a strong psychological and physical addiction. I could imagine reducing it though. Even that would be a lot,” he says.

In the future Kuivasmäki’s goal is to move out of the rental.

“My plan is to buy a right-of-occupancy apartment, a studio apartment or a small two-bedroom apartment, in two to three years. Duuni continues in August, and I’m trying to save for that,” says Kuivasmäki.

He says he’s still getting by.

“But I believe that this inflation is not a victory march for anyone.”

Kuivasmäki says that he now closely follows Finnish and world media.

“However, I did not panic. Money is such a mechanism that when you work, money inevitably comes”, Kuivasmäki is confident.

