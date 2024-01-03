Money | Iisa always intended to be married, then the man demanded a divorce and money – The prenuptial agreement should be taught in school, says the lawyer

In this story, readers tell about successful marriage arrangements and, on the one hand, what kind of trouble you can get into without an agreement.

Iisa's husband demanded tens of thousands of euros for himself in the divorce. No prenuptial agreement was made because they intended to be together always. The lawyer tells you everything that should be taken into account in the prenuptial agreement.

Ifather opened the envelope and couldn't believe what he saw. The message was sent by a lawyer who required him to provide a balance certificate showing his assets by a certain date.

Isa was shocked. The divorce process had begun, but property division had not yet begun. Suddenly, the spouse had arranged for a lawyer to follow him.