Money | “I would only like to pay my own allowance, but I get nasty looks” – How to act when Tiena earns less than her friends?

Talking about money can be challenging, but the psychologist encourages you to try. Not speaking up can lead to a cycle of bitterness and avoiding joint outings with friends from different income groups.

Raisa Mattila

11:00 | Updated 12:19 p.m

HS reader writes:

“Sharing expenses with my friends creates challenges for me. I myself make choices in a restaurant, for example, according to taste and budget, and I would like to pay only my own expenses, but I get nasty looks. There are situations where a friend says: ‘I offer this, you offer the next.’ I feel that the situation is unfair if I pay for the wines of a companion who is sipping expensive wines, or for the food of my friend and her picky child, which remains uneaten. When friends are in different income categories, how could you bring it up?”