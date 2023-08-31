Money | Hundreds of thousands of euros too much salary paid to doctors in Oulu

The regional government is considering whether the doctors have to pay the extra salary back, or whether the payment could be reasonable.

For doctors too much salary has been paid in Oulu. In the welfare region of North Ostrobothnia, it is now being determined whether the doctors have to pay back the extra salary or whether the payment is reasonable.

The problem started when a local agreement deviating from the doctors’ collective agreement was made at Oulu University Central Hospital. This contract had been misinterpreted in the salary payment, says the personnel director of the welfare region of North Ostrobothnia Juha Jääskeläinen.

The incorrect salary payment that started in 2018 was noticed in early summer. By then, some doctors had been paid thousands, even tens of thousands of euros too much. In total, according to the preliminary estimate, salaries were paid too many hundreds of thousands of euros.

According to Jääskeläinen, it is a matter of human error and not, for example, a system error. The matter is still being investigated, so it is not yet known whether the doctors will have to pay their extra salaries back to the welfare district.

A total of 37 doctors have been overpaid.

Although it is a mistake made by the employer, according to the Office Holders Act, overpayments can be recovered from the employee for the current year and the three preceding calendar years. In other words, doctors may have to pay back their salaries starting in 2020.

According to the law, the employer can also completely forgive overpayments, which means that then the doctors would not have to pay back the extra wages.

Now, according to Jääskeläinen, there are three options: either all extra salaries are collected back from doctors, doctors are not charged extra salaries at all, or the collection of extra salaries is moderated.

“Reasoning can mean either making the amount to be collected reasonable or agreeing on repayment periods. In any case, the decision applies to everyone who received an overpayment in the same way.”

The regional government of the welfare area discussed the matter at its meeting on August 22, but the repayment or its details have not yet been decided.

The amounts of overpaid wages vary depending, for example, on whether the employee has been on the payroll since 2018 or only part of the time.

Doctors chief steward Jaana Pikkupeura notes that the doctors had asked several times if everything was okay with the salary payment. That’s why the error came as a surprise to them.

“They have been trying to find out if everything is okay.”

Pikkupeura says that on-call allowances are a significant part of the salary of almost everyone who works at the hospital. It is also for this reason that it is not easy to make accurate calculations of the error.

He was the first to tell about the overpayments received by doctors Kaleva.