Money Helsinki residents are more concerned about their finances than residents of other Nordic capitals

Helsinki residents are more concerned about their finances than residents of other Nordic capitals. However, Helsinki residents’ confidence in their own finances is expected to reach the other Nordic countries within five years.

The matter is clear from Danske Bank’s investigation. In addition to Finland, the study was conducted in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The study measured the economic peace of the Nordic people. Economic peace refers in the research framework to the assessment of the inhabitants of each region about their own economic situation and future, as well as more general economic development.

Experience economic peace consisted of an index obtained from nine questions measuring economic peace. The questions related to confidence, money worries, the general economic situation, the future, retirement, income, wealth, loans and consumer choices. The highest possible number in the index was 10.

The index for Helsinki and Uusimaa was 6.4, which was only slightly lower than for Stockholm, where it was 6.5.

The Oslo index was 6.6. The highest level of economic peace was in Copenhagen, where the index was 7.

Mortgages were the main concern in Stockholm and Oslo, where housing prices have risen sharply recently.

The survey was conducted for the fourth time and the data utilized in it were from 2018–2021.

The economic peace of mind of Helsinki residents and other Finns has improved in all areas, and in five years ‘time the residents’ confidence in their own finances is expected to be as high as in the other Nordic countries. The coronavirus pandemic has weakened the financial peace of mind of Finns.