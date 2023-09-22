US Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who is suspected of bribery together with his wife, has announced that he will temporarily step down as chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations. This was announced by the chairman of the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

Menendez and his wife Nadine are accused of accepting money, gold, a luxury car and mortgage payments in exchange for influence. They are said to have made such agreements with the Egyptian authorities, among others. The two will probably appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Justice in New Jersey has been investigating the pair for some time. During a search last summer, federal agents found documents confirming the bribery, $480,000 (about 450,000 euros) in cash hidden in envelopes in clothing, cupboards and a safe, and gold bars in Menendez's home. worth 100,000 dollars (almost 94,000 euros). They also found a luxury Mercedes convertible in the garage, which was said to have been paid for for Menendez by one of three New Jersey businessmen who arranged the 'payments' on behalf of the Egyptian authorities.

Both Menendez and his wife deny the allegations.

No more Senate committee chairman

“Until the matter is cleared up,” Menendez will no longer serve as chairman of the Senate International Relations Committee, according to Schumer. The chairman of that committee plays an important role in President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, for example when it comes to gathering support for Ukraine. According to the prosecutor, Menendez may also have abused his position of power as chairman of that committee in the bribery.

Senate President Schumer points out that Menendez “has the right to a fair trial” in the near future. There are currently no indications that he plans to relinquish his Senate seat.

At a press conference, prosecutor Damian Williams shows the evidence found against Senator Menendez: a jacket containing cash, gold bars found during a house search and a Mercedes convertible. © Getty Images

