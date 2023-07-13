Money from patients to skip queues: an oncologist arrested in Bari

He would take money from patients to skip the waiting list. Vito Lorusso, oncologist surgeon of the Irccs John Paul II of Bari, was arrested yesterday in flagrante delicto on charges of extortion and embezzlement. The professional would have received money from a patient to shorten the waiting list times in the provision of a health service. The investigation was triggered by a lawsuit filed by a relative of a deceased patient. Currently the doctor is held in the Bari prison, awaiting the hearing to validate the arrest.

According to the investigators, he would have created a “situation of psychological subjection” in cancer patients and, through “implicit threats”, he would have “constantly denigrated the National Health Service as well as his own colleagues”. According to what was declared by the prosecutor in a note, he would also have “proposed risks and boasted of his skills”, reassuring his patients and capturing “their benevolence to collect money”.

The doctor, the prosecutor explained, was “surprised inside the doctor’s office on the first floor of the hospital immediately after receiving a sum of money from a cancer patient present in the structure for a check-up that the Health Service guarantees free of charge”, all “with the concussive methods already found in other previously ascertained episodes”. Shortly before being arrested he said to the patient “where do you queue… I try to avoid all those… those interruptions”.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the unlawful conduct was “detected by the television cameras and observed before the arrest” and is the same as that “detected almost daily from the beginning of the technical activity, broadly confirming what is indicated in the lawsuit”. The investigations also ascertained that the doctor “unduly received sums of money both in the context of the services rendered during his public service activity (…) and in those of intramoenia, outside of any accounting with the cup”.

“We are dismayed and indignant and, if the facts are confirmed, we will not give anyone discounts”, commented the general director of the hospital Alessandro Delle Donne, who said he had learned of the story from the press: “we await any notifications from the forces of the ‘order”.