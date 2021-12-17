Home page politics

The system is to be expanded in the future © Christoph Hardt / IMAGO

The EU budget could soon be topped up with money from trading in CO2 emissions.

Brussels – The EU budget could soon be topped up with money from trading in CO2 emissions. This emerges from a draft for a proposal by the EU Commission that has been submitted to the German Press Agency. The Brussels authority wants to change the budget rules so that the income from the emissions trading system (ETS) flows partially into the community budget. In the ETS, for example, industry has to buy certificates for the emission of CO2 emissions. The system is to be extended to buildings and traffic in the future.

The EU Commission wants to create additional own sources of income for the EU by 2023. So far, the budget has been financed primarily from external tariffs, state contributions and participation in national revenues from value added tax.

As a further source of money in addition to the ETS, the commission is proposing proceeds from the planned “Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism” (CBAM) – in German, for example, a CO2 border adjustment mechanism. Manufacturers outside the EU have to pay for it if they want to sell goods in the Union that emit CO2 during production.

According to the proposal, a third pillar could become the global minimum tax for companies, which the EU has agreed on with more than 130 countries. Large, internationally active companies should pay at least 15 percent tax regardless of their headquarters by 2023 at the latest. The proceeds from this in the EU could then partly benefit the Union budget.

How high the proportions from the three sources will be is not yet clear from the draft. Officially, the proposal is expected to be presented to the member states for discussion next week. The notification is initially not binding and could be incorporated into a later law. (dpa)