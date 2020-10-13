Over the past year, Russians have been stealing money from bank accounts twice as often. On average, every fifth case of fraud is associated with theft from the account. This is evidenced by the data of the Prosecutor General’s Office, to which the Izvestia newspaper refers.

So, according to the results of January-August 2020, 107.2 thousand such incidents were detected in 35 regions of the country. In addition, the number of cases of fraudulent use of electronic means of payment has doubled during this period. The number of such crimes was 20.8 thousand.

According to the newspaper, the Central Bank said that the number of hacker attacks on credit institutions did not increase. At the same time, the scammers switched their attention from the balances on the accounts of the Russians to their deposits. In general, the social engineering scenarios have not changed either, only the topics related to the coronavirus have been added to them.

Most often, attackers try to intimidate victims by saying that their savings are in danger. In addition, people are often offered supposedly easy and quick benefits.

Earlier, the expert said that it is impossible to write off money from the account, knowing only the card number. That is why fraudsters use social engineering schemes to extract the data indicated on the card from the bank’s clients.