Survey compares individual investment amendments and everything each city invested in 2023

Each of the deputies allocated, on average, in their initial allocation, R$ 15.3 million of investments via individual parliamentary amendments this year. The amount exceeds everything that the mayors of 4,502 municipalities managed to invest in 2023. They correspond to 84% of the cities for which budget data is available.

In the case of senators, the average investment amount is R$ 30.7 million. This is more than the amount applied by 4,967 municipalities (or 93% of the total) last year. The data comes from a survey by Poder360 with data from Siga Brasil and Siconfi (read the methodology at the end of the text).

Read more:

In states such as Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and Piauí, more than 95% of mayors were unable to invest the amount of money that a deputy has available for investments.

The real power of congressmen in relation to mayors is even greater than the estimate above, for two reasons:

other amendments – the calculation only considers individual parliamentary amendments, distributed equally among congressmen. Committee and bench amendments, which are more opaque, allocate an even greater amount for investments. In other words, in practice, the power of congressmen is greater;

– the calculation only considers individual parliamentary amendments, distributed equally among congressmen. Committee and bench amendments, which are more opaque, allocate an even greater amount for investments. In other words, in practice, the power of congressmen is greater; inflated city data – the comparison used the total value of investments by each of the municipalities in 2023. However, this total already includes money from amendments. If it were possible to separate what was invested without funds from amendments, the difference would be even greater.

29% of cities “dependents“

There are an increasing number of municipalities that receive, through parliamentary amendments, an amount corresponding to half or more of all municipal investment.

In 2023, there were 1,547 cities in this situation, or 29% of the municipalities for which data is available. In 2016, before the escalation that would result in the increase in the value of Congressional amendments, there were only 396 municipalities (7% of those that submitted budget data).

Dependence is greater in cities with up to 10,000 inhabitants. In 34% of them, the money received from amendments in 2023 corresponds to half or more of what the city actually invested in the same year.

The majority of municipal budgets are made up of mandatory expenses. These include employee salaries, maintenance of public bodies and expenses to keep the machinery running. In general, this is not what gets votes.

When presenting his campaign achievements during his term, the mayor tries to showcase public works, daycare centers, health clinics, and paved roads and streets. To appear well in these areas, the local chief executive increasingly relies on his connections in Congress.

The data above reveal that 1 in 3 municipal managers depends on parliamentary amendments from congressmen for most of these expenses with electoral impact. In other words, if they lose the political favor of deputies and senators, they will have much less to present when it comes to propaganda.

“This distorts the competitive process. The parliamentarian gains a lot of power in the municipal electoral process, starts to appoint the mayor he wants and creates oligarchies,” he says. Marcos Mendesresearcher at Insper.

Mendes draws attention to how far the Brazilian model is from the rest of the countries. “It is a distorted model that has no parallel. The country that comes closest to this idea of ​​allowing members of parliament to send money to their base is the United States. However, there, these amendments have a limit of 1% of discretionary expenses. Here in Brazil, amendments are consuming 22% of discretionary expenses.”, says the expert.

Economists have warned of a series of problems that this distortion brings:

resource allocation – intermunicipal and structural policies, such as improvements to the SUS network and major works, are left unprotected;

– intermunicipal and structural policies, such as improvements to the SUS network and major works, are left unprotected; favoritism – there is no need criterion being analyzed when distributing the money. There are cities that receive more water tanks than they need and others, with small populations, that receive more than metropolises with hundreds of thousands in poverty;

– there is no need criterion being analyzed when distributing the money. There are cities that receive more water tanks than they need and others, with small populations, that receive more than metropolises with hundreds of thousands in poverty; makes fiscal policy difficult – with an ever-increasing proportion of discretionary resources in the hands of Congress, it is even more difficult to make cuts;

– with an ever-increasing proportion of discretionary resources in the hands of Congress, it is even more difficult to make cuts; corruption – the mechanisms for sending money to municipalities have been loosened in various types of amendments, which has made social control of spending difficult and created an environment more prone to corruption.

“It is a fact that the amendments have gotten out of control. Especially with the Pix amendments, which go directly from the Treasury account to the mayor’s account, without a public notice of works, without any commitment to public policies. There is room for corruption and inefficiency. We are in the middle of a serious fiscal problem; to allow ourselves the luxury of having R$52 billion in all the amendments is madness.”says Felipe Salto, chief economist at Warren Investimentos. For him, the amendments should be part of the fiscal effort with the aim of cutting resources.

Salto highlights the lack of control to know if the application of resources is being efficient. “It’s not just about seeing whether it was released or not, you have to know which public policy it responds to, whether there is a need for resources, for which location and in which area it will be applied.“, he says.

Methodology

The reference value considers individual amendments from 2024 only under the investment heading. The data was extracted from the Siga Brasil no Senado system. An average of the money authorized for deputies and senators was calculated.

The average value was compared with budget data from the Siconfi system for all cities. Amendments from the bench and committee were not considered because it is not possible to identify whether the allocation of resources is done in an equitable manner. The average value could be much higher than what an average congressman has available.

All types of amendments, however, were considered in calculating the municipalities’ dependence. In this case, the sum of investment amendments paid with the total resources invested by the city in the year was considered.