Benin’s land borders stay closed within the pandemic. For air vacationers, costly corona exams are necessary upon entry and exit.

COTONOU taz | Within the corona disaster, Benin has to this point been one Special way went. There was neither a lockdown nor have been markets or Cardinal Bernardin Gantin Airport within the Cotonou metropolis closed. On a regular basis life went on with some restrictions, a minimum of in comparison with many neighboring nations.

Benin at present has 2,194 confirmed corona circumstances in 40 pandemic-related deaths. So as to preserve this as little as doable, when coming into and leaving by way of the airport – the land borders stay closed – exams are carried out to see what it takes.

In keeping with the federal government, 36,276 fast exams and 94,797 PCR exams have been carried out so far. You possibly can pay this nicely.

The primary take a look at upon entry prices 100,000 CFA, the equal of 152 euros. To be on the secure facet, the cross shall be withdrawn till the result’s collected and cost is made. A detrimental take a look at made within the nation of departure isn’t sufficient. One doesn’t know beneath what circumstances this was carried out.

No confidence in exams taken overseas

Up to now, there aren’t any bilateral agreements with particular person nations. Checks could also be pretend. That feels like a return coach in direction of Europe, the place individuals are so usually suspected of getting false papers.

However it has not stayed that means since August. Since then, you possibly can solely go away the nation with a detrimental take a look at end result, no matter whether or not the airways require it or not. For 50,000 CFA (75 euros), vacationers can stand in line on the Palais des Congrès and decide up the end result two days later.

The wait can take a number of hours. No one checks whether or not the ready individuals wash their arms and whether or not the chairs keep there at a adequate distance. The luxurious model affords extra consolation for a further 38 euros.

Excessive take a look at costs as an unofficial corona tax

There aren’t any particular costs for households, an exemption just for college students who obtain state scholarships. No one has heard of a flat price of 100,000 CFA for each exams, which is formally talked about, when paying on web site.

An worker finds: “If you happen to pays for a flight ticket, you even have cash for the corona take a look at.” The younger lady from Burkina Faso with two young children on her lap and by the hand is unnervedly gathering up her final CFA payments.

On the homepage, the federal government is now even speaking a few corona tax. It’s associated to the excessive prices of exams, coaching of workers and establishing the take a look at heart. The charges will not be even cost-covering.

The exams are a discount in comparison with a rule that has been launched within the meantime. Arriving foreigners needed to go to a two-week pressured quarantine in a lodge and pay the prices themselves. Too few would have adhered to self-isolation in their very own house.