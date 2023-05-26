Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023 – 3:30 pm

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, said this Thursday, 25th, that the funds brought to the country on official trips abroad by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, allowed the bank to of development to announce in this fifth lines of financing around R$ 8 billion to the sectors of industry and agribusiness.

“We don’t have any subsidies so far, every effort we are making is to extract milk from a stone. We are bringing resources”, declared Mercadante when telling journalists that Lula’s commitment to fight deforestation abroad generates financing for the economy. “It is money that does not go through the budget. It comes from abroad and we manage to finance the export sectors”, added the BNDES president after participating in the Industry Day event at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

Questioned about the emptying of Marina Silva’s Ministry of the Environment, in the new configuration of the government, approved in the fourth in a joint congressional commission, Mercadante made it clear that the fight against deforestation is a “government decision”. Thus, he guaranteed, rearrangements in the ministries do not change the environmental commitment. “There is a climate crisis, only denialists don’t see it”, declared Mercadante.

He stressed, to reinforce this commitment, that the Amazon Fund will finance environmental command and control operations, and argued that the country needs lower interest rates to make investment in the transition to a green economy viable.

In addition to talking about environmental policy, Mercadante made comparisons with the previous government in the management of international reserves.

According to the BNDES president, Brazil lost US$ 60 billion in reserves in the last four years. “We’ve recovered over $20 billion already,” he said.























