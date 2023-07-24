Home page politics

The Thuringian Minister for Education, Youth and Sport Helmut Holter is responsible for the use of the funds © Jacob Schröter/Imago

The “Catching up after Corona” program was intended to cushion the consequences of the pandemic for children and young people. In Thuringia, however, most of the money never reached the schools.

What does this mean for future federal and state school programs?

The federal government gives money, the states implement it. This approach is common in education policy. Be it with the Digital Pact I, the planned start opportunities program or with “Catching up after Corona”. The federal states usually top up the federal funds and then decide for themselves which local measures make the most sense. However, the example of Thuringia shows that the states don’t just put the money into education, but part of it into their own pockets. It is not only the children and young people who suffer from this, but possibly also future educational programs.

A total of 53 million euros was available for additional educational projects in Thuringia as part of “Catching up after Corona”. 31.8 million euros, well over half, come from the federal government. However, two years later, shortly before the end of the program, the country has only spent about a quarter of it. The remaining almost 40 million euros are now freely available in the state budget. The money is not tied to the school area.

Austerity measures in the Thuringian budget

The organization of the program was criticized from the start. Two years later, one of the fears came true: countries used the package as a cash injection for their own budgets. This is possible because the states received the money from the federal government through a change in sales tax. And so the funds are not “earmarked per se”, as the Thuringian Ministry of Finance argues in its statement to Table.Media.

A spokesman for the Thuringian Ministry of Education even admits that part of the money was only freely available on paper from the start. Because the global underspending enforced by the CDU parliamentary group forced the Ministry of Education to save 74 million euros in the 2022 budget. According to the Ministry of Finance, it is up to each ministry to decide where it wants to make savings. The Thuringian Minister of Education, Helmut Holter, is responsible for the use of the funds.

The Ministry of Education does not want to say more precisely to what extent the funds from the federal government were offset in order to achieve the savings targets of the budget. However, no fundamental problem seems to be seen in this. According to the Ministry of Education, the funds from the “Catching up after Corona” program are available to the state as “tax revenue as part of the overall coverage for its tasks”. In German: The country can do with it what it wants.

Legal gray area

Legally, this is a gray area. Because of the federal responsibility of the states for the school sector, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) cannot dictate to them what they have to spend the money on. At the same time, however, all 16 countries have signed an agreement (to download) in which they agree to use the money to support children and young people.

In concrete terms, schools should be able to finance the reduction of learning deficits, additional social work and extracurricular youth work and leisure activities. The Thuringian Ministry of Education announced why only half of all schools took advantage of this offer.

Lax handling of educational responsibility

In the statement to Table.Media, the ministry refers to the difficult framework conditions and pushes responsibility back to the federal government. The term was “too short on the part of the federal government” and the pandemic would still have been in full swing. This is said to have made it difficult for schools to set up and implement extensive funding programs. When you consider that the program was set up precisely because of the pandemic and that it is the country itself that is not sticking to the agreement with the federal government, this argument seems a bit weak.

It remains to be seen whether this questionable handling of federal funds will have long-term effects. In 2022, the Hessian Minister of Education Alexander Lorz saw the unbureaucratic financing via the higher share of sales tax as a “blueprint” for future programs in the education sector. How seriously countries take such unbureaucratic agreements is ultimately up to them. In any case, the federal government can no longer reclaim funds that the federal states received via sales tax, as with “Catching up after Corona”. Not even if they were rededicated contrary to common agreements.