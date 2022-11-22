Money | Food influencer Satu Koivisto learned an easy trick with which you can save on food costs almost without noticing

Satu Koivisto is passionate about reducing food waste, because appreciating food is important to him.

Over the years, food influencer Satu Koivisto has come up with numerous ways to reduce food waste in everyday life. Now he’s sharing his best tricks that everyone can use to save money.

Food influencer and a student chef Koivisto’s fairy tale on the level of the kitchen rests an old basket.

The basket is deliberately placed in a visible place, because it is a waste basket. The idea of ​​the basket is that the contents of the dry cupboards in the family’s kitchen are regularly reviewed, Koivisto says.