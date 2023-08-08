Money | Fake money is constantly being collected in the heart of Helsinki

In Helsinki’s Aleksanterinkattu, there is a shop specializing in money, whose experts are not fooled even by a folded one-ton bill.

Somewhere is a factory where counterfeit old money is pumped out into the world on an industrial scale. Some of them end up in the collections of home collectors through flea markets and online sales sites.

Some will be brought to Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki. There, their journey ends at the counter of the jewelry and collectibles shop Holmasto.

“Fortunately, fakes are often quickly detectable, made of the wrong material and a bit like that,” says Holmasto’s numismatics expert I guess Tainio. Numismatics, or the science of money, means the study of money and medals.

There are a few basic things about coins that often identify a fake. The weight, edge finishing and pattern alignment are often enough to reveal a fake made by the Hutas.

Usually, the person dealing in counterfeit money has made a discovery at a flea market and thinks the item is genuine. In the most brazen cases, the seller knows he is presenting a fake and wants to make the deal quickly, and of course in cash.

As with watches and jewelry, a fake often feels squeaky in the hands of an experienced person in a way that is hard to put into words, but which a skilled handler will notice.

“Mother tested silver coins by spinning them on that glass counter”, third-generation entrepreneur Sebastian von Schantz tells.

Holmasto’s founder Thure R. Holmasto’s grandson Sebastian von Schantz (left) is an entrepreneur in the third generation. On the right, numismatic expert Kai Tainio.

Before modern testing devices, a lot depended on human senses, and as an experienced numismatist Caritha von Schantz could test the coin’s material by, for example, tapping it with a pen and listening to the clinking sound. There are other sensory ways. One customer swears he can smell silver.

In numismatics, machines have not replaced humans. Information is still searched for in printed reference works, just like in the early stages of the company founded in 1949. Machines that determine metal concentrations are used in authenticity tests, but a lot also depends on the expertise of an expert.

Just need to know.

Tonn’s note is protected in a plastic wrap. It is in good condition for its age, made in 1918. Specifically made, not printed. This note is forged by drawing. The forger’s dexterity is to be admired, but what separates a hand-printed banknote from a genuine one. The copy is still not torn up and thrown into the paper collection, but still has value as a curiosity.

Bridge At the moment, numismatics is not the trendiest of hobbies, but it has its fashion.

Before, many were so-called vintage collectors and regularly collected, for example, domestic marks in a folder. Every penny, from every year, neatly into its own compartments. Everyone collected the same thing and in the same way.

Now there is more dispersion, and the collector may focus on, for example, special coins printed in honor of the Olympics, a certain era or country, or even gold coins.

A growing new trend is the clarification of the ownership history. More and more buyers want to know which auction and whose Collector’s collection the coin came from, which is exactly the story of this item.

Stereotypical a numismatic enthusiast is an old man. The male customer group is indeed well represented, Tainio states, but it is not the only one. Anyone can be taken over by collecting.

The enthusiasm of older people can be explained by both practical and emotional reasons. Collecting as a hobby takes time and money, which older people tend to have more than those living in peak years.

In addition, of course, you need enthusiasm. As people get older, for some reason, they often become interested in old things.

Collectables from Holmasto’s collections.

When money can no longer be taken to the bank and deposited into an account, it becomes like an art object whose value is determined by supply and demand.

There is a surprisingly large amount of ancient money in circulation, and coins in poor condition do not necessarily have much value. Finnish coins, on the other hand, have very small and therefore valuable annual punches.

Coins that are “too new”, i.e. twenty years old, are not really interesting to anyone. In the world of numismatics, a coin can be from, for example, 500 BC, so novelty is very relative.

“Fashion can change quite suddenly,” says Tainio.

There are no actual numismatic influencers, but trends are the results of a more subtle and complex system. For example, a new issue from a certain era can raise the money to a new value among collectors. Social changes also have an effect.

During the Soviet Union, the Baltic people did not collect the old currency, but with the liberation and prosperity of the people, the popularity of numismatics in the former Soviet countries has grown.

Now we can see the growing interest of the Chinese in their own history. Last year, an old Chinese coin was sold at the Holmasto auction, the price of which rose to a record amount in Finnish terms, over 370,000 euros. A few years ago, the price would have been calculated in tens of thousands instead of hundreds, says Tainio.

Some coins are a direct problem. The latest marks have no value unless it is a particularly rare lot.

When the Bank of Finland stopped redeeming marks in 2012, citizens started bringing old money to Holmasto. Some may have had suitcases worth thousands of old currency that had become worthless.

“Sad cases”, says Tainio.

Marks found in the insides of mattresses and drawing boxes are still brought to the counter, usually by bagging. Nails, screws and paper clips are part of the package, says von Schantz. A chocolate version has sometimes been included with the metal coins.

The newest marks are no longer paid for, but the business can still accept them. The worthless marks from Holmasto end up with an artist who uses metal in his sculptures. They have no greater value than that.

Sure there are also exceptions, the stories of which remain circulating in the industry like a fairy tale for collectors.

Like the time when a young man arrived at Holmasto’s shop and brought a lot of old coins to display. Among them, one was found, which is legendary among Finnish numismatists: a marka copper coin from 1949.

The coin’s rarity was the result of the mint manager’s whim, Tainio says. In 1949, the manager came up with the idea of ​​printing a small batch of copper marks, when normally the coins were made of iron.

Few copper coins were put into circulation along with others, perhaps to encourage collecting, Tainio thinks.

In today’s money, the value of a rare copper mark is calculated to be around ten thousand euros.

Making a similar discovery is unlikely, but the possibility still exists. It has the appeal of collecting. In the desperate hope of finding something inspiring, valuable and long sought after.

“It’s a bit like a lottery ticket,” says Tainio.