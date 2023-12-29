Money | European banks have already benefited from the increased interest rates by 100 billion

The rise in interest rates has hit the wallets of many debtors hard. The increased interest rates for banks are, on the other hand, good news.

Europeans banks have benefited from the increased interest rates by up to one hundred billion euros, he says Financial Times magazine Based on calculations by UBS bank.

Interest rates have risen exceptionally fast in the last two years. Banks are the primary beneficiaries of interest rate increases.

The combined net interest income of European banks was 270 billion in 2021, while this year the sum will rise to around 380 billion euros, UBS calculates. Almost all of the growth is the result of increased interest rates, as bank lending has not increased much in the last two years.

Interest margin means the difference between the interest paid by the bank on deposits and the interest received on granted loans.

Interest rates the increase can also be seen in Finnish banks. Analysts estimate that Nordea will make around 7.4 billion euros in net interest income this year, while two years ago Nordea's net interest income was less than five billion euros.

In January-September of this year, OP made two billion euros in net interest income, i.e. 85 percent more than a year earlier.

Although the profit impact of the increased interest rates is clear for the banks, investors are still cautious about European banks. The Euro Stoxx Banks stock index, which tracks banks in the euro area, is practically at the same level as before the corona crisis. According to UBS, the shares of European banks are clearly more cheaply priced than the benchmark banks in the United States.

European the central bank started raising interest rates in the summer of 2022. Since then, the ECB has raised its deposit rate from -0.5 percent to four percent. Numerous other central banks in Europe and the world have also raised their interest rates rapidly in the last two years. The central banks have justified the interest rate hikes with the fact that the rise in consumer prices has been faster than expected.

Right now, however, it seems likely that interest rate hikes are behind us for the time being. Investors are waiting in the market for the ECB and the US Fed to lower their key interest rates possibly as early as next spring.

Expectations of interest rate cuts are reflected in euribor reference rates, for example. The 12-month Euribor rate is currently slightly below 3.5 percent, i.e. below the ECB's deposit rate of four percent. Most of the interest rates on Finnish mortgages are tied to Euribor.