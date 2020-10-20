Money | During the corona pandemic, the use of cash has decreased: The trend makes it even easier to report money laundering and know the difficulties for criminals

The use of cash is declining, and at the same time it is attracting more and more attention. Overall, banks ’reports of suspicious business have increased by 47 percent during the Korona virus pandemic compared to the same period last year.

Beginners professional criminals dream of big cash flows and an easy life, but really criminal money produces quite a headache for its owner. Often, for some reason, relatives and acquaintances of professional criminals begin to see property that, after careful examination, cannot withstand daylight.

Traditionally, for example, the drug business has run on cash in addition to debt, but now it is becoming increasingly difficult to go to the bank with a banknote wholesaler without attracting attention. According to police statistics, other anomalous uses of cash are also increasingly likely to cause money laundering.

“Large cash transactions have been suspicious for some time. The pandemic has probably not changed it significantly. But in our statistics, it would seem that the banks have now been particularly vigilant about them, ”says the head of the Money Laundering Clearing House. Jaakko Christensen the Central Criminal Police (CPC) says.

Banks’ reports of suspicious business have risen by as much as 47 percent during the coronavirus pandemic compared to the same period last year. From early March to early October, banks submitted a total of more than 7,800 notifications this year. The figure also includes increased reports from banks of suspicious cash use.

Social digitalisation has made it increasingly difficult to launder cash. The pandemic has highlighted this development as card payments have been sought in more and more places.

By the beginning of October this year, the use of cash fell by 15% compared to last year. In September, the situation seems to be returning.

Still, already in 2019, cash withdrawals decreased by nine percent from the previous year. Against all this, it is not at all strange that banks are more sensitive to the use of cash. This year’s announcements have also included backlog announcements of previous cash transactions.

Christensen estimates that banks are increasingly reporting suspicious business also because they have hired staff to uncover money laundering and streamlined operations with information technology. At the same time, for example, the EU Commission and the Financial Supervision Authority, which supervise banks, have paid increasing attention to the activities of banks.

Successive public outcry has probably also played a role. In recent years, several large banks have repeatedly been in trouble due to suspected money laundering.

“Negative publicity and the disadvantage of publicity have quite concrete effects. And the sanctions given cannot be considered small, ”Christensen says.

In Finland in large cases of organized crime investigated by the police, money laundering has so far proved to be remarkably straightforward, even rudimentary.

According to the prosecutor, Tero “Kukkis” Holopainen has led the United Brotherhood gang alone, which Holopainen denies. The gang has been placed under a temporary ban, and has the right to comment on the possible dissolution of the organization at a later date.­

A large indictment package is currently being processed in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court, in which a long flurry of members of the United Brotherhood gang are being prosecuted for serious drug offenses, among other things. In the case, according to the prosecutor, the money has flowed to the leader of the United Brotherhood, among others Tero Holopaisen to properties located on the plot.

Holopainen himself denies the crimes and his leadership. Overall, however, organized crime in Finland seems to lack a mafia-like model, in which the legal army blurs obscure money professionally.

Instead, strange property flows to the inner circle of criminals, for example.

“For the most part, these cover-ups are not hugely complex. Pretty soon when property comes, that wealth is utilized, ”Christensen says.

In Sweden the use of cash has declined in the past, resulting in great hardship for criminals.

This is how the district vouti tells Helsingin Sanomat Vesa Rautiainen Helsinki Enforcement Agency. Rautiainen has been involved in preparing a program to combat the gray economy for this term in Finland, and he has also become acquainted with the situation in Sweden.

“That money revolves around that criminal system. Cash is used to pay for services to other criminals and the money is used to commit new crimes within the criminal system there, ”Rautiainen describes the situation in Sweden.

According to Rautiainen, the value of criminal money in Sweden has somehow decreased because it threatens to remain in the criminal circles. This is where the problem of criminals lies: money should at some point be returned to the normal system or it becomes a warning sign of criminal origin.

In the process as the use of cash becomes more suspicious, money laundering using virtual currencies, for example, may increase.

Last year, virtual currency brokers became obliged to report suspicious use of virtual currency. The number of notifications in Finland has increased from less than 100 last year to about 3,000 this year.

“Virtual currency is still a relatively new payment instrument and way of investing. Its use has increased. It shows in our actions, ”says Christensen.