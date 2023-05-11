Money | Drastic savings threaten sports – the operations of many organizations can be paralyzed

Although the funding of Finnish sports and sports organizations would remain unchanged in the future, in any case there are savings and adjustments to be made.

They are caused by ever-increasing costs and high inflation. For example, travel expenses have risen by tens of percent since Matkustus started again after the corona pandemic.

Athletes have to travel domestically and abroad if they want to compete.

Also, the higher than usual wage increases that followed from the collective bargaining negotiations in the spring increase the personnel costs of sports federations and sports organizations.

In addition, inflation increases the costs of sports and exercise facilities, making their use even more expensive for enthusiasts and sports clubs.

The result would be that Finns would participate in sports clubs less and less or would stop participating altogether.

Executive Director of Suomen Ladu Eki Karlsson also signs the threat image regarding exercise and sports umbrella organizations.

“The threat is the paralysis of many sports and sports organizations: instead of the core mission, the resources of sports and sports organizations go to the reorganization of personnel and operations. In practice, this means calculating the service level,” says Karlsson.

According to him, it is now important that decision-makers are sufficiently aware of the effects of high inflation on organizations. Inflation is an automatic cutter.

Karlsson appeals to the parties and the parliamentary agreement.

“If the parties want to ensure functioning sports and sports organizations in our country, a parliamentary agreement must be held and cuts to the state’s sports budget must definitely be refrained from,” says Karlsson.

The CEO of the Finnish Olympic Committee, Taina Susiluoto, is concerned about the funding of sports and exercise.

The sports budget has remained the same for a long time

State the sports budget is currently 150–160 million euros. The amount has remained the same for a long time. There has not been an index increase, unlike for example in Sweden, where an inflation increase is coming to the funding of sports organizations

CEO of the Finnish Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto says that everyone must prepare for adaptation measures if the state balances income and expenditure for six billion euros during this election period.

The Olympic Committee adjusted its operations already in the fall, when the change negotiations concerned six people.

“At that time, we also said out loud that we partly foresee a tighter future. At the same time, we wanted to renew the management and competence profile”, says Susiluoto.

Adaptation can be seen in other organizations. For example, disciplined by the economic deficit Floorball Association reduces its workforce and aims for annual savings of at least 200,000 euros in personnel costs.

“I believe that in other sports federations there is also pressure to downsize and this is the place to think about whether something can be done together more efficiently. The most important thing is to get money to the grassroots level, athletes and coaches,” says Susiluoto.

He points out that with 150–160 million you can get around 700 million euros in volunteer work.

“The benefit is remarkably large compared to what is put into it in the sports budget. Clubs are great movers, especially among young people and children,” says Susiluoto.

About 1.8 million Finns participate in and work in sports clubs. It is a people’s movement of enormous size.

Wolf credit repeats the previously expressed concern about the immobility of Finns. According to the UKK Institute’s calculations, immobility causes annual costs of at least 3.2 billion euros, and sitting around 1.5 billion euros.

“When you add the costs caused by mental health on top of that, we are already talking about huge sums, ten billion euros. Now, however, we are still on the verge of an affordable way.”

Susiluoto hopes that now we should start thinking about bigger structural changes in sports culture.

“A little constant nagging eats too much of the spine. There should be a cross-cutting program between different ministries, which would make reforms related to the movement of people in different areas of society, starting with how children move during the day in kindergarten and school.”

The activities of the clubs’ volunteers are necessarily concentrated in the evenings, because many have day jobs. One solution would be to hire volunteer instructors systematically for the day. It is not easy.

“It would require instructors and making municipal facilities available for affordable use so that the costs would not fall on the shoulders of sports clubs. It won’t be solved without everyone rethinking things. A change of many different actors is needed”, Susiluoto reflects.

Public funding is decreasing

Karlsson reminds of the one published in March 2023 from the reportaccording to which about half of the MPs, representatives of ministries and party secretaries who answered anticipate that “public funding will decrease and non-governmental organizations will have to acquire an increasingly larger share of their funding through fundraising”.

Almost half of the respondents stated that “the level of state subsidies should be lowered if tax revenues or profits of state-owned companies decrease”.

The majority (59 percent) of MPs were of the opinion that the level of state subsidies should be kept unchanged.

“Consolation is thin, because only a year ago all parliamentary parties agreed that the level of funding for organizations would not be reduced in the years 2024-2026. Are we on the verge of a parliamentary agreement already?” Karlsson asks.

Changing Veikkaus’ monopoly into a license system would probably bring an additional pot of millions to Finnish sports.

Increase private funding

When public finances are tight, more private money should be available for sports and exercise.

Dismantling Veikkaus’ monopoly and changing gambling operations to a license-based one could bring a lot of money from gaming companies to sports, as in Sweden, for example.

This depends a lot on what kind of system is being created. If, for example, marketing is restricted a lot in the new system, there would not be as much potential sponsor money coming in.

The possibilities of sports sponsorship would especially benefit commercial and large audience sports that would be the target of betting. Less interesting species could wither even further.

“The good side of the license system would be that the money from it could increase exercise and well-being and would also improve elite sports.”

Sports Culture Fund

Susiluoto says he envies the cultural side, which has had the wisdom to build a cultural fund. The fund has assets of two billion euros.

In sports, the corresponding fund is the Olympic Fund, which, however, has not really taken off. There is well over a million euros, while the goal was 20 million, on top of which the state would put another 20 million.

This unique government promise to double the amount of money is valid until the end of 2023. The Olympic Fund is not about to end, but the Olympic Committee hopes that the government’s counter-funding for it will be continued.

“I’m not saying that the Olympic Fund has failed, but the goal is demanding. We lack a cultural fund for sports, from which only profits would be distributed. If there were 40 million euros in the fund, two million euros could be distributed with a five percent return. That would get a lot of everything,” says Susiluoto.

Tax deduction for donations

Sports and the toolkit for financing sports could also include the right to tax deduction for donations, which is already in use in the fields of science and art, for example.

Finland’s current tax deduction model for donations is one of the narrowest in Europe. For example, the tax deduction right of individuals only applies to donations to universities.

“Tax deduction for donations would be a key means. That’s where we lag behind other countries. We don’t have a similar carrot, although we should think about what we are solving and what it would save the state”, says Susiluoto.