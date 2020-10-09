Many times money is withdrawn from ATM machine due to machine malfunction or technical reasons, but the SMS of the money is deducted from the account. There is no need to be upset in this situation. According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank, if there is no withdrawal from the ATM, the money will be transferred back to your account within three to seven days. If it does not, you can complain here. Your money will be repaid.

Have to complain here

If you do not have cash from your ATM, immediately file a complaint on phone banking.

2 According to RBI, if money is not withdrawn from ATM and disconnected from bank account, the money will be automatically transferred back to your account within three to seven days. If it takes more time, one has to pay Rs 100 daily.

3 Customers can approach the bank branch and contact it.

4 Customer can complain to the Banking Ombudsman if he does not get a reply from the bank.

